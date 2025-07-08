OnePlus has always been known for delivering premium experiences at competitive price points. With the release of the OnePlus Nord 5, the company doubles down on its promise to offer flagship-like functionality, infused with modern AI tools and a massive battery, all wrapped in a subtly sophisticated package. The Nord 5 arrives as OnePlus' most advanced Nord device yet, following the success of Nord 4, which in itself was a great offering.

Priced at Rs 31,999 for the base model, and Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999 for higher configurations, the Nord 5 positions itself in the mid-range category, which is where most consumers look at. All models get Rs 2,000 discount with eligible bank cards.

OnePlus Nord 5 in its elegant "Marble Sands" finish was sent for review, and here's our in-depth review to understand if it makes sense to upgrade or not.

Design

OnePlus Nord 5 brings a refreshing design overhaul. Gone is the beloved alert slider, which is now replaced with a new button called the Plus Key. This remappable button sits on the left edge and can be programmed for quick actions like launching OnePlus' AI-powered "Plus Mind", to open frequently used apps or to just switch between sound profiles. While it offers flexibility, it's also prone to accidental presses, especially during landscape gaming sessions.

The device weighs 211 grams and measures 163.4 x 77 x 8.1 mm. Despite the weight, it feels well-balanced in the hand, but it is still on the heavier side. OnePlus opts for a non-metallic frame this year, which on paper may seem like a downgrade from the Nord 4's aluminium body. But the build quality feels solid, and the matte glass back gives it a premium aesthetic.

In the hand, the Marble Sands variant feels sophisticated, offering a smudge-resistant matte finish that enhances grip. The glass back and plastic sides blend perfectly together, and the phone's overall build feels flagship-grade despite the materials used.

Display

OnePlus Nord 5 features a 6.83-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. With a resolution of 1272x2800 pixels and peak brightness of 1800 nits, this panel is ideal for both content consumption and gaming. Outdoor visibility is excellent, even under direct sunlight, while nighttime use is easy on the eyes due to excellent dimming capabilities.

Whether you're scrolling on Instagram or playing graphic-heavy games, the 144Hz refresh rate keeps things ultra-smooth, though you may get the highest refresh rates on supported apps but 120fps is a solid option throughout. HDR content from YouTube and Netflix plays beautifully, with deep blacks and vibrant colors.

Software and AI

Running on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, Nord 5 offers a near-flagship software experience. The user interface is clean and fast, retaining OnePlus' classic identity while integrating several AI features.

Some key AI tools include:

Plus Mind: Captures contextual data from screenshots when triggered by the Plus Key. AI VoiceScribe: Generates summaries from call transcripts. AI Call Assistant: Offers smart replies and call context. AI Translate: Instantly translates on-screen text or webpages.

The device also supports Circle to Search with AI Overviews, a Google feature, and ships with access to Google Gemini, the AI assistant platform.

Finally, Nord 5 promises four years of Android updates and six years of security patches, matching flagships like the OnePlus 13 in software longevity.

Performance

Under the hood, the Nord 5 runs Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The chip is technically a last-gen flagship-grade processor, but it manages to deliver exceptional performance in day-to-day tasks, multitasking, and gaming.

There were no issues running multiple apps, animations were fluid, there were no signs of the phone slowing down with extensive use. We ran Dead Trigger 2 and Real Racing 3 on the phone and they ran smoothly at high frame rates. The Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system (7,300 mm²) did play a role as there were no overheating issues with the phone.

Battery life

One of the most impressive features of the Nord 5 is the 6,800mAh battery, which doesn't let on given its engineering. Day in and day out, the phone easily lasted a day and a half on a single charge with moderate to heavy use.

The phone was used for a lot of IMs, camera testing, gaming, video streaming, etc. During this period, the phone still lasted from morning till night with enough juice left till the next morning.

And with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, the phone gets fully charged in about an hour, which is quite something, but the mammoth size of the battery is worth considering here.

Cameras

Rear Setup: 50MP Sony LYT-700 (Primary with OIS)

8MP Ultra-wide Front Camera: 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5

The primary 50MP sensor, also seen on the OnePlus 13s, performs great across lighting conditions. Daylight photos are sharp, vibrant, and rich in detail. The 2x in-sensor zoom is effective for portraits and mid-range shots, maintaining quality and sharpness.

In low-light, the sensor still holds up, but gets tricky in moving shots. Night mode kicks in automatically, and offers brighter and usable images even in dim settings.

The ultrawide camera works well during the day, with minimal edge distortion. However, low-light performance drops noticeably.

The 50MP selfie shooter is another highlight. It delivers excellent results in both photos and videos. There are three zoom-in levels in front camera, which is a nice addition and adds perspective to selfies.

Check out camera samples straight from Nord 5 camera roll:

Verdict: Should You Buy the OnePlus Nord 5?

OnePlus Nord 5 is the most complete Nord device to date. It balances well between a great display, strong battery life, solid performance, and useful AI features in a well-built and designed body. The replacement of the alert slider with the Plus Key may not be welcomed by many, but the new features it unlocks — especially AI smarts — give it purpose.

If you're looking for a phone in the Rs 30,000 segment that doesn't compromise on essentials, this is it. This phone is not without competition as there are others that offer newer chipsets or wireless charging in this price range, while the Nord 5 takes a more balanced approach.

Pros:

Beautiful 144Hz AMOLED display Excellent battery life Smart and functional AI features Clean and responsive software Great primary and selfie cameras

Cons: