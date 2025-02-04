1 / 5









When the OnePlus Nord 4 launched in Milan in July last year, it promised to bring the brand's premium experience into the mid-range category. To mark this, OnePlus went ahead and held its first-ever in-person event for the series. Now we know why OnePlus emphasised on the launch.

Over the months, the Nord 4 has proven itself to be more than just a stylish device, showcasing a mix of design, performance, and thoughtful features that cater to everyday users. But does it maintain its charm over time? Here's our long-term review.

Design

The Nord 4's Mercurial Silver finish continues to stand out as one of its defining traits. The intricate nano-laser cuts that mimic a textured look still feel premium without any wear and tear. Even after months of use, the build quality holds up well, with no wear and tear visible on the metal frame. The only thing that has gotten dull is the free silicone case that comes with the phone. No surprises there. This statement should end the suspense of the headline.

The 2D laser-etched design hasn't dulled either, a testament to OnePlus's attention to detail.

The IP65 rating has come in handy during rainy commutes, while the Alert Slider remains a joy for quick toggling. Despite heavy use, buttons and sliders retain their tactile feedback, and the device feels just as sturdy.

Display

The 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display continues to impress. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling smooth, and the ProXDR technology enhances photo viewing and video playback significantly. Over time, we've noticed the brightness holds up well for indoor and outdoor usage, though direct sunlight can still pose a challenge. We found great use for the display in our gaming sessions and that high refresh rate combined with good screen resolution truly made a difference.

The AquaTouch technology is more of a convenience than a necessity, as it has been reliable during unexpected rain or when hands are slightly damp.

Performance: Reliable and Efficient

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3, the Nord 4 offers smooth multitasking and gaming. Long-term usage confirms that the RAM-Vita technology delivers on its promise, keeping memory-intensive apps like photo editors and social media platforms running without hiccups. Even months in, gaming performance remains consistent, although extended sessions can warm up the metal body slightly.

The CPU-Vita technology optimizes resource use, ensuring the phone doesn't feel sluggish as apps get larger with updates. Day-to-day tasks are handled with ease, from video calls to streaming and casual photography.

Cameras

The 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor continues to deliver vibrant, detailed shots in well-lit conditions. Portraits remain a strong suit, with accurate edge detection and natural bokeh. However, the 8MP ultra-wide lens is still limited in low-light scenarios, a drawback that stands out more over time.

The 16MP front camera does a commendable job with selfies, and consistent software updates have kept features like AI enhancements relevant and reliable.

To check out some of the shots taken on OnePlus Nord 4, check out our review of the phone and skip to the camera part.

Software

The software of the phone decides the direction in which the phone is headed. Luckily, the Nord 4 chose the better side. OxygenOS 14.1 remains clean and intuitive. Over time, features like AI Audio Summary and AI Note Summary have proven invaluable for productivity. The AI Linkboost technology ensures steady connectivity, which has been a lifesaver in areas with patchy networks. In fact, we regularly tested the Nord 4 in an area that has a history of patchy networks, where getting a decent 4G remained a challenge. But the Nord 4 managed a stable connection for both internet connectivity and calls.

That's the extent of AI features as the phone misses out on OxygenOS 15, and some crucial features like Circle to Search and Share to iPhone. If OnePlus could change that, it's nothing like it.

While OnePlus's promise of four years of updates is reassuring, the presence of pre-installed apps is still a minor annoyance, even though most can be uninstalled.

Battery: Built to Last

The 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging continues to be a standout feature. The ability to fully charge in under 30 minutes hasn't diminished over time, and Battery Health Engine technology ensures the battery retains its capacity. On average, the phone delivers 6-7 hours of screen-on-time, comfortably lasting a full day with moderate use.

Heavy users may need a quick top-up during intensive gaming sessions, but the fast charging ensures minimal downtime.

Longevity Verdict

The OnePlus Nord 4 has aged gracefully, offering an excellent balance of performance, design, and innovation. The device remains a reliable companion for everyday tasks, casual gaming, and photography. Minor limitations, like the ultra-wide camera's low-light performance, don't detract from the overall value.

In the mid-range segment, the Nord 4 continues to deliver a premium experience at a reasonable price, making it a worthy contender for those seeking a smartphone that balances style and substance.

Pros:

Stylish and durable design

Bright and responsive display

Reliable performance and thermal management

Long-lasting battery with ultra-fast charging

Clean and intuitive software with long-term update promise

Cons: