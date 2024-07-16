OnePlus Summer Launch 2024
OnePlus has launched a range of new products in Milan, Italy this evening. The main highlights included the OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R, bringing a whole new catalogue of devices.

In what was stated to be its first in-person event for the Nord launch, OnePlus declared its updates were based on "Technology that helps you express yourself".

OnePlus Nord 4
This smartphone will be launched in India with offer prices ranging from Rs 28,999 (8+256GB) and Rs 31,999 (12+256GB) in the case of pre-orders (20th July–30th 30th July 2024).

On the open sale, which begins on August 2, 2024, the prices will be Rs 27,999 (8+128 GB); Rs 29,999 (8+256GB) and Rs 32,999 (12+256GB).

The actual market prices are set at Rs 29,999 (8+128GB); Rs 32,999 (8+256GB) and Rs 35,999 (12+256 GB).

This model comes with long-term software manufacturing support—fast and smooth, long-lasting battery and long-term durability.

Camera

  1. The Main camera comes with a 50 MP Sony LYTIA Camera that is OIS and EIS supported; 16 MP Front Camera; 8MP Ultra- Wide Camera
  2. Video: 1080p video at 60/30fps; 720p video at 60/30fps
  3. Features: Face Unlock, Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Movie, Pano, Time-Lapse, Dual View Video, Hi-res, Google Lens.

Connectivity:

  1. Dual Sim with SIM support in certain regions
  2. LTE/LTE-A and Wi-Fi6, Wi-Fi 5
  3. WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5G, WLAN Display and Hotspot
  4. Ports: USB 2.0, Type-C

Processor:

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 and OxygenOS 14.1

Dimensions:

  1. Weight of 199.5 gms; 16.26 cm in height with a width of 7.50 cm and thickness of 0.80 cm
  2. Seamless, unibody aluminium metal design, slimmest Nord ever, 3 distinct 'NordTones' colours.

Battery and Charging:

5,500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging

Display:

  1. Its display size is 6.74 inch OLED display with high resolutions of 2772x1240 and 450 ppi.
  2. Aspect Ratio: 20.1.9 with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.5%.
  3. It also comes with a Super Fluid AMOLED with Ultra HDR support and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

 Nord Buds 3 Pro for Rs 3,299

  1. • Playback: Earbuds only:12 hours; Earbuds and Case: 44 hours
  2. • Bluetooth Codec AAC/SBS; Bluetooth Version 5.4 with a distance range of 10 mts.
  3. • Noise Cancellation Connectivity: Up to 49 dB adaptive noise cancellation
  4. • Water Resistance Battery Frequency Range : 4k Hz

OnePlus Pad 2 for Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 42,999 (12GB+256GB)

  1. With a weight of 584 gms and a 12.1 inch LCD screen, the Pad 2 is aimed at "Life made smooth"
  2. Dimensions: 268.66mm (height) x 195.06mm (width) x 6.49mm (thickness)
  3. Screen-to-body ratio of 88.40%
  4. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n and dual-band Wi-Fi supported
  5. Resolution: 3000x 2120 pixels with Brightness 600 nits
  6. Storage: 8GB +128GB
  7. Bluetooth 5.4 supported
  8. Ports: Type C with USB
  9. Facial recognition
  10. Performance and battery: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with a 9,510 mAh capacity
  11. Rear camera 13MP with the front camera of 8MP

 OnePlus Watch 2R for Rs 17,999

  1. • Classic design made of aluminium
  2. • 100 hours of battery life, in smart mode a full 12 days of no charging
  3. • Updated health tracking features
  4. • New 'Relax' App and a partnership with Strava for data integration

Additionally, OnePlus Stylo launched at the same event is priced at Rs 5,499 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard costs Rs 8,499.

