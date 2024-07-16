OnePlus has launched a range of new products in Milan, Italy this evening. The main highlights included the OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R, bringing a whole new catalogue of devices.

In what was stated to be its first in-person event for the Nord launch, OnePlus declared its updates were based on "Technology that helps you express yourself".

Here are some product details:

OnePlus Nord 4

This smartphone will be launched in India with offer prices ranging from Rs 28,999 (8+256GB) and Rs 31,999 (12+256GB) in the case of pre-orders (20th July–30th 30th July 2024).

On the open sale, which begins on August 2, 2024, the prices will be Rs 27,999 (8+128 GB); Rs 29,999 (8+256GB) and Rs 32,999 (12+256GB).

The actual market prices are set at Rs 29,999 (8+128GB); Rs 32,999 (8+256GB) and Rs 35,999 (12+256 GB).

This model comes with long-term software manufacturing support—fast and smooth, long-lasting battery and long-term durability.

Camera

The Main camera comes with a 50 MP Sony LYTIA Camera that is OIS and EIS supported; 16 MP Front Camera; 8MP Ultra- Wide Camera Video: 1080p video at 60/30fps; 720p video at 60/30fps Features: Face Unlock, Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Movie, Pano, Time-Lapse, Dual View Video, Hi-res, Google Lens.

Connectivity:

Dual Sim with SIM support in certain regions LTE/LTE-A and Wi-Fi6, Wi-Fi 5 WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5G, WLAN Display and Hotspot Ports: USB 2.0, Type-C

Processor:

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 and OxygenOS 14.1

Dimensions:

Weight of 199.5 gms; 16.26 cm in height with a width of 7.50 cm and thickness of 0.80 cm Seamless, unibody aluminium metal design, slimmest Nord ever, 3 distinct 'NordTones' colours.

Battery and Charging:

5,500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging

Display:

Its display size is 6.74 inch OLED display with high resolutions of 2772x1240 and 450 ppi. Aspect Ratio: 20.1.9 with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.5%. It also comes with a Super Fluid AMOLED with Ultra HDR support and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Nord Buds 3 Pro for Rs 3,299

• Playback: Earbuds only:12 hours; Earbuds and Case: 44 hours • Bluetooth Codec AAC/SBS; Bluetooth Version 5.4 with a distance range of 10 mts. • Noise Cancellation Connectivity: Up to 49 dB adaptive noise cancellation • Water Resistance Battery Frequency Range : 4k Hz

OnePlus Pad 2 for Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 42,999 (12GB+256GB)

With a weight of 584 gms and a 12.1 inch LCD screen, the Pad 2 is aimed at "Life made smooth" Dimensions: 268.66mm (height) x 195.06mm (width) x 6.49mm (thickness) Screen-to-body ratio of 88.40% Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n and dual-band Wi-Fi supported Resolution: 3000x 2120 pixels with Brightness 600 nits Storage: 8GB +128GB Bluetooth 5.4 supported Ports: Type C with USB Facial recognition Performance and battery: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with a 9,510 mAh capacity Rear camera 13MP with the front camera of 8MP

OnePlus Watch 2R for Rs 17,999

• Classic design made of aluminium • 100 hours of battery life, in smart mode a full 12 days of no charging • Updated health tracking features • New 'Relax' App and a partnership with Strava for data integration

Additionally, OnePlus Stylo launched at the same event is priced at Rs 5,499 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard costs Rs 8,499.