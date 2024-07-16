OnePlus has launched a range of new products in Milan, Italy this evening. The main highlights included the OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R, bringing a whole new catalogue of devices.
In what was stated to be its first in-person event for the Nord launch, OnePlus declared its updates were based on "Technology that helps you express yourself".
Here are some product details:
This smartphone will be launched in India with offer prices ranging from Rs 28,999 (8+256GB) and Rs 31,999 (12+256GB) in the case of pre-orders (20th July–30th 30th July 2024).
On the open sale, which begins on August 2, 2024, the prices will be Rs 27,999 (8+128 GB); Rs 29,999 (8+256GB) and Rs 32,999 (12+256GB).
The actual market prices are set at Rs 29,999 (8+128GB); Rs 32,999 (8+256GB) and Rs 35,999 (12+256 GB).
This model comes with long-term software manufacturing support—fast and smooth, long-lasting battery and long-term durability.
Camera
- The Main camera comes with a 50 MP Sony LYTIA Camera that is OIS and EIS supported; 16 MP Front Camera; 8MP Ultra- Wide Camera
- Video: 1080p video at 60/30fps; 720p video at 60/30fps
- Features: Face Unlock, Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Movie, Pano, Time-Lapse, Dual View Video, Hi-res, Google Lens.
Connectivity:
- Dual Sim with SIM support in certain regions
- LTE/LTE-A and Wi-Fi6, Wi-Fi 5
- WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5G, WLAN Display and Hotspot
- Ports: USB 2.0, Type-C
Processor:
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 and OxygenOS 14.1
Dimensions:
- Weight of 199.5 gms; 16.26 cm in height with a width of 7.50 cm and thickness of 0.80 cm
- Seamless, unibody aluminium metal design, slimmest Nord ever, 3 distinct 'NordTones' colours.
Battery and Charging:
5,500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging
Display:
- Its display size is 6.74 inch OLED display with high resolutions of 2772x1240 and 450 ppi.
- Aspect Ratio: 20.1.9 with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.5%.
- It also comes with a Super Fluid AMOLED with Ultra HDR support and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
Nord Buds 3 Pro for Rs 3,299
- • Playback: Earbuds only:12 hours; Earbuds and Case: 44 hours
- • Bluetooth Codec AAC/SBS; Bluetooth Version 5.4 with a distance range of 10 mts.
- • Noise Cancellation Connectivity: Up to 49 dB adaptive noise cancellation
- • Water Resistance Battery Frequency Range : 4k Hz
OnePlus Pad 2 for Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 42,999 (12GB+256GB)
- With a weight of 584 gms and a 12.1 inch LCD screen, the Pad 2 is aimed at "Life made smooth"
- Dimensions: 268.66mm (height) x 195.06mm (width) x 6.49mm (thickness)
- Screen-to-body ratio of 88.40%
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n and dual-band Wi-Fi supported
- Resolution: 3000x 2120 pixels with Brightness 600 nits
- Storage: 8GB +128GB
- Bluetooth 5.4 supported
- Ports: Type C with USB
- Facial recognition
- Performance and battery: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with a 9,510 mAh capacity
- Rear camera 13MP with the front camera of 8MP
OnePlus Watch 2R for Rs 17,999
- • Classic design made of aluminium
- • 100 hours of battery life, in smart mode a full 12 days of no charging
- • Updated health tracking features
- • New 'Relax' App and a partnership with Strava for data integration
Additionally, OnePlus Stylo launched at the same event is priced at Rs 5,499 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard costs Rs 8,499.