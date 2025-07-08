OnePlus has officially launched two new mid-range smartphones, OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5, in India. Alongside the two new phones, OnePlus also launched a new pair of TWS, OnePlus Buds 4, further strenghtening its portfolio in India.

OnePlus Nord 5 is priced competitively at Rs. 31,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is also available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants, priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. The Nord CE 5 starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, with higher configurations available at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999. Both models offer a Rs. 2,000 instant discount for customers using eligible bank cards.

The Nord 5 will be available in Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey color options, while the Nord CE 5 will come in Black Infinity, Marble Mist, and Nexus Blue. The Nord 5 is set to go on sale on July 9, while the Nord CE 5 will be available from July 12, coinciding with Amazon Prime Day.

While some features were already teased ahead of the launch, it's now clear that both the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 operate on Android 15 with company's OxygenOS 15 skin.

OnePlus Nord 5 stands out with its new programmable Plus Key, a feature that replaces the traditional alert slider. This key can be customized to perform various functions, such as launching the Plus Mind feature, which saves contextual information from screenshots. This is part of OnePlus's strategy to integrate more AI-driven features into their devices, making them more intuitive and user-friendly.

What's more?

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50-megapixel rear camera on both models, equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a Sony LYT-700 sensor for the Nord 5 and a Sony LYT-600 sensor for the Nord CE 5. The Nord 5 also boasts a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor, ensuring high-quality images and videos.

The AMOLED screens on these devices offer vibrant displays, with the Nord 5 featuring a 6.83-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, while the Nord CE 5 has a slightly smaller 6.77-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, OnePlus Nord 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, ensuring smooth performance even during intensive tasks. The Nord CE 5, on the other hand, is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip, also offering up to 12GB of RAM. Both devices support 5G connectivity, ensuring fast and reliable internet access.

Battery life is another highlight, with the Nord 5 featuring a 6,800mAh battery and the Nord CE 5 a 7,100mAh battery. Both support 80W SuperVOOC charging, allowing for quick recharges. The inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IR transmitter adds to the convenience and functionality of these smartphones.