In just a few hours, OnePlus will have finally launched the OnePlus 8 series, which comprises of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. It's unfair to say that the surprise element is lost in the unveiling of the new flagships as there's no much out there already, but OnePlus might have a few tricks up its sleeve to show us on the big day. Well that big day is here and OnePlus is all set to take up the challenge of launching the new phones in an online-event amid coronavirus pandemic.

OnePlus isn't new to the whole online launch concept, but its recent launches have been massive and lavish. From picking the ideal locations to inviting fans and journalists from across the world, OnePlus knows how to make itself heard and dominate the headlines for a few days at least. Keeping up those spirits, OnePlus is giving tasty tidbits of its unreleased phones so there's enough hype for the upcoming flagships.

If you've been keeping a track of everything-OnePlus in the last few days, here's when, where and how you can be a part of the OnePlus 8 launch. The entire world will witness the launch of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro digitally. You can too.

Where to watch OnePlus 8 series launch in India?

OnePlus fans in India can catch the OnePlus 8 series launch from the company's official website and its YouTube channel. The event begins at 8:30 p.m. IST on Tuesday. Below are the links for you to watch.

Watch OnePlus 8 series launch live - OnePlus official website & OnePlus YouTube

OnePlus fans in other parts of the world can also catch the live stream of the event at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. UK time.

OnePlus 8 series: What we know

OnePlus has confirmed a few things about the OnePlus 8 series such as 120Hz refresh rate, Warp Charge 30 Wireless support, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G support, and new teal colour. Rumors suggest OnePlus 8 would start at £599 and OnePlus 8 Pro would cost £799 for the 8GB+128GB configuration. There would be a 12GB+256GB variant in both phones costing £100 extra, respectively.