OnePlus 6's dominance was threatened by the arrival of Xiaomi's Poco F1 smartphone, which is currently the cheapest Snapdragon 845-powered smartphone. The phone's rising popularity can be assessed by the immense demand for the Poco F1 in India, where Xiaomi sold Rs 200 crore-worth phones in less than five minutes.

While it marks a huge feat for the company, a lot of consumers were disappointed due to the limited stock. The Poco F1 has only been available in flash sales, where buyers get a very small window to purchase the phone before the stock runs out. But it looks like Xiaomi is finally catching up to the demand as it has ended the flash sales for Poco F1 in India.

This means interested buyers can head over to Flipkart or Mi.com on September 14 to place their order for the all-new Poco F1 without having to wait in queues. But there's one bit of a snag. The open sale is only applicable for Poco F1 high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, which is priced at Rs 23,999. In addition to that, if you had your eyes set on the Rosso Red hue, you'll be out of luck as the open sale includes Graphite Black or Steel Blue.

Poco F1's 6GB+64GB variant at Rs 20,999 is still available during the company's weekly flash sales. But that won't be the case for long as Xiaomi will soon make all of its Poco F1 variants, including 8GB + 256GB Armoured Edition and standard models, available in an open sale soon.

In case you're wondering what makes Poco F1 so popular, take a look at the specs it has to offer.

Poco F1 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and comes with Liquid Cooling technology to keep the temperatures in check. The smartphone features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, a 20MP front camera along with an IR blaster for Face Unlock and an earpiece inside the notch.

The primary camera setup includes a 12MP Sony IMX363 f/1.8 aperture lens paired with a 5MP depth sensor. Under the hood, there's a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB Type-C fast charger. The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box.

Despite offering a bang for the buck, the Poco F1 faced criticism for the lack of Widevine L1 support that enables HD streaming on Netflix and other apps. Recently, users also complained of a screen bleeding issue that seems to affect devices in India and Indonesia. There's no word from Xiaomi on both topics.