Since the beginning of 2018, the internet is being flooded with OnePlus 6 leaks leaving very little room for imagination on what to expect from the OnePlus 5T successor. But, there is more.

Chinese blog CNMO has leaked never-seen-before OnePlus 6 photos featuring three color variants. In addition to the traditional Midnight Black and Sandstone White, OnePlus 6 is shown with a gorgeous blue-hued shell on the back.

It looks stunning in the new shade and what's interesting is that the device (even other two colored models) looks premium and glossy with a good blend of metal and glass. This probably confirms that OnePlus 6 will finally boast wireless charging capability which was sorely missed in the almost-perfect flagship killer phone aka OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 6: Expected features and price of upcoming Android flagship

As per the official teaser, OnePlus 6 will have Apple iPhone X (review)-like notch on top of the display, which will be home to the front camera and sensors with face unlock capability. But, it is expected to come with much bigger 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen.

On the back, as you could see in the leaked image above, it will feature an extra layer of glass on top of the metal shell and in the middle, OnePlus 6 will house a dual-camera module and fingerprint sensor below it.

Word on the street is that it will have 16MP+20MP snappers on the back with F1.7 aperture and a 20MP front-shooter.

OnePlus 6 will come packed with 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5, 3,450mAh battery with Dash charge (with up to 50% quick charging in 30 minutes) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Recently, OnePlus 6 India price details leaked. It will be made available in three storages—64GB, 128GB, and 256GB—with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

Though the 128GB and 256GB models are way too expensive for a OnePlus branded phones, they are still much less compared to the current crop of flagships such as Apple iPhone X (also iPhone 8/8 Plus) and Samsung Galaxy S9 (& S9 Plus), among others in the market.

Rumors are rife that OnePlus 6 is expected to debut around April-end or early May.

