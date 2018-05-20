The much-awaited OnePlus 6 sale is all set to go live on Amazon India and select retail chains, including Tata-owned Croma stores in India from May 21 onward.

As rumoured, OnePlus 6 is most expensive OnePlus phone series to date. It comes in three variants -- 6GBRAM+64GB storage, 8GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+256GB (Marvel Avengers edition)--for Rs 34,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.This apparently created apprehension among buyers whether to buy OnePlus 6 or not.

The company, in a bid allay any doubts about the premium quality of the OnePlus 6, will be offering a physical first-hand experience for buyers, and is is setting up pop-up stores in eight cities— Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune on two days. It will be open between 3:30PM-8PM on May 21, and between 11AM-7PM on May 22.[ Popup store venue details below]

If interested, consumers can even buy the OnePlus 6 off-the-shelf and are entitled to claim special goodies. But, it can be noted that the units will be in limited and will be offered based on first-come and first-service basis. Prospective consumers are advised to come in advance to increase their chances to buy the OnePlus 6.

The new OnePlus 6 comes with huge upgrades, both in term of design and internal hardware. It flaunts 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio. It features an iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the rear-side, OnePlus 6 sports a glass cover on top of the metallic shell. It also houses a vertically-aligned dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers having an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

Sadly, the new OnePlus phone, despite having a glass-clad shell, does not support wireless charging feature. On the bright side, OnePlus 6 is coming with a special coating on top to sustain accidental water splashes.

Other features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

For those unaware, the company is offering special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition for Rs 44,999, making it the most expensive OnePlus phone to date. It comes with a customised design matching the superhero-ensemble theme including gold-hued Avengers logo, OnePlus brand engraving, Alert slider, camera rings on the back. It also features tessellated textures resembling the company's official Karbon case crafted from DuPont Kevlar (Aramid fibre), which is a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibres used in aerospace and military equipment.

The package also comes with the Iron Man helmet-inspired sturdy cover. If interested, you can head to Amazon to register for the device, which is slated to on sale on May 22.

List of OnePlus 6 pop-up store venue address:

High Street Phoenix (Mumbai)

Phoenix Market City (Pune)

The Forum Vijaya (Chennai)

The Forum Sujana (Hyderabad)

Delhi-DLF Place Saket (Delhi)

South City Mall (Kolkata)

Gulmohar Park Mall (Ahmedabad)

OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road (Bengaluru)

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,990

