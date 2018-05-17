Just a few hours ago, OnePlus unveiled the new OnePlus 6 in London. The new Android flagship has relatively received good response from both critics and fans alike, but the company is keeping one big announcement just for Indian fans.

OnePlus is hosting the local OnePlus 6 launch event in Mumbai later today at 3:00 pm and is said to showcase special OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition. Unlike the generic model, the special model is coming with customised design.

As per the official teaser, it is expected to sport a high-grade shell with a geometric design on the back. It closely resembles the company's official Karbon case crafted from DuPont Kevlar (Aramid fiber), which is a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers used in aerospace and military equipment. It perfectly embodies for a super-hero ensemble edition.

In addition to customisation to the physical body, the company is expected to incorporate the matching colored theme in terms of the interface, exclusive wallpapers with all Avengers heroes and personalised app icons' shape.

Also, the company hasn't announced the official India price of the OnePlus 6 and that's another reason for fans to tune in to launch the program. OnePlus has made arrangement to webcast the event on its official website and also on its YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6: Everything you need to know

As said before the launch, OnePlus 6 comes with Apple iPhone X-inspired design but the notch is smaller in size, thus leaving more space to show cell signal, battery life, Wi-Fi connectivity and other notifications on top. It is said to feature a big 6.28-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch top of the display, which is said to house a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the back, OnePlus 6 houses vertically-aligned dual-camera 16MP+20MP snappers with F1.7 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization in the center and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

The Android flagship comes with glass back, but sadly the company has failed to incorporate wireless charging feature. On the bright side, OnePlus 6 is coming with a special coating on top to sustain accidental water splashes and also during mild rains.

Other features include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Both the generic and Marvel Avengers edition will be available exclusively on Amazon India from May 21 onward. In India, OnePlus 6 price is expected to start around Rs 36,000.

Here's how to watch OnePlus 6 India launch on your smart device:

Interested readers can log in to OnePlus India's official page (here) and YouTube channel (here) to witness the launch event. The live stream will commence at 3:00 pm IST.

