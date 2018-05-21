OnePlus unveiled the new OnePlus 6 on May 17 in Mumbai and now, the device will be available for sale later today. But, it will be exclusive to very few lucky people and in limited regions in India.

The OnePlus 6 will be available in an early access sale on Amazon.in, oneplus.in and OnePlus experience store in Bengaluru at 12:00 pm on May 21.

It can be noted that Prime membership does not guarantee OnePlus 6, but it will only make the person eligible to buy the device. The number of units available on early access sale is in limited numbers and is based on first-come-first-serve, so people with the fastest finger will win the chance to buy the new Android flagship.

Here's how to buy OnePlus 6 on Early Access Sale:

Please ensure you are logged in to your Amazon.in account before the sale starts at 12 pm on the sale day During the sale, existing Prime customers will see 'Add to Cart' and non-prime members will see 'Join Prime' [Note: Non-prime customers can also claim prime membership before or during the sale and add OnePlus 6 to the cart once the sale starts] Once logged in to Amazon account, Prime members can go OnePlus 6 landing page and will find 'Add to cart' near the device's picture top and click it Once added to the cart, buyers will be given 15 minutes to check out [Note: In case of a sell-out, you might be asked to join the waitlist] If the original buyer fails to complete the order within 15 minutes, the phone will become available to the customers on the waitlist If waitlisted, an alert will pop up notifying when OnePlus 6 is available [Note: If the waitlist is full, refresh the page frequently until the end of the sale]

Even non-Prime members can apply for Early Access Sale by registering to Rs 999 Prime subscription and get cash back offer.

Additionally, Prime subscribers will get one-day/two-day free deliveries on several categories of products, while others are charged for early shipment orders.

Also, users will have exclusive access to Amazon Prime Video service, which offers free access to thousands of music, TV sitcoms and movies in several languages including regional Hindi, Tamil and more.

As part of the promotional campaign, the company will be giving Rs 2,000 cashback for customers using SBI card. Also, prospective buyers can also avail everyday cashback offers with leading partners like Paytm, Standard Chartered, Axis, ICICI and HDFC Bank.

Other offers including up to Rs 25,000 worth benefits on Cleartrip, free 12-months damage insurance by Servify provided the customer has a Kotak Mahindra account, Rs 2,000 worth data benefits to Idea consumers, Rs 250 cashback via Amazon Pay Balance, up to three months zero-cost EMI offer, and exclusive offers on Amazon Kindle app.

If you couldn't get the OnePlus 6 during early access sale, fret not, it will be made available again next day (May 22) on Amazon and it will be an open sale.

If you have doubts over the build quality and want to physically experience the OnePlus 6 first-hand, then you can head to the nearest OnePlus 6 pop-up stores later today. In India, the company is setting up pop-up stores in eight cities— Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune on two days. It will be open between 3:30PM-8PM on May 21, and between 11AM-7PM on May 22.

If interested consumers can even buy the OnePlus 6 off-the-shelf and are entitled to claim special goodies. But, it can be noted that the units will be in limited and will be offered based on first come and first service. Prospective consumers are advised to come in advance to increase their chances to buy the OnePlus 6.

List of OnePlus 6 pop-up store venue address:

High Street Phoenix (Mumbai)

Phoenix Market City (Pune)

The Forum Vijaya (Chennai)

The Forum Sujana (Hyderabad)

Delhi-DLF Place Saket (Delhi)

South City Mall (Kolkata)

Gulmohar Park Mall (Ahmedabad)

OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road (Bengaluru)

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,990

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus.