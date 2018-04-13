OnePlus, earlier in the week teased OnePlus 6 with its predecessor OnePlus 5T on top, leaving people guessing how the new Android phone would look on from the rear-side. Now, an e-commerce firm has listed the OnePlus 6 cases revealing the device's design both the front and the back.

As per the listing on Mobile Fun, OnePlus 6, will come with the notch on top of the display, similar to Apple iPhone X (review), but that's already in the public domain, as the company co-founder Carl Pei confirmed it last month.

What's intriguing is the OnePlus 6's back-side. Previously, there were conflicting rumors—one said, it would feature vertically aligned dual-camera module at the top left corner and others indicated, the OnePlus device would have same dual shooters but, will be placed in the middle with a fingerprint sensor and OnePlus logo below it. Now, the image in the Mobile Fun, suggests the latter is true.

OnePlus 6: Everything you need to know

As per the information, we have gathered so far, OnePlus 6 is said to sport a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top housing 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

On the rear side, as you could see in the leaked image above, it houses a dual-camera module with a fingerprint sensor and OnePlus logo below it.

Rumor has it that it will have 16MP+20MP snappers on the back with F1.7 aperture.

OnePlus 6 will house 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5, 3,450mAh battery having Dash charge (with up to 50% quick charging in 30 minutes) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

As per the recent report, OnePlus 6 will be made available in three storages—64GB, 128GB, and 256GB—with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

Rumors are rife that OnePlus 6 is expected to debut on May 5.

Rumors are rife that OnePlus 6 is expected to debut on May 5.