In just four days, all the mysteries surrounding the OnePlus 6 will be put to rest. But the makers of OnePlus 6 couldn't hold their excitement as they shared camera samples from the upcoming flagship. But it didn't just end there. OnePlus is letting fans guess the camera samples whether they've been using OnePlus 6, iPhone X, Pixel 2 or Galaxy S9.

OnePlus is known for its engagement with fans, and it is natural for the company to build hype with just days to go for the official OnePlus 6 announcement on May 16. OnePlus shared four samples on its official website and each of the camera samples belongs to one of the four smartphones - OnePlus 6, iPhone X, Pixel 2 or Galaxy S9.

OnePlus has a dedicated micro webpage on its official website titled OnePlus 6 Blind Test, which has photos from all four participating smartphones in different settings. OnePlus has pitted the popular smartphones against OnePlus 6 in low-light, architecture, low-light portrait and portrait shots, but doesn't reveal which image is taken using OnePlus 6.

The #OnePlus6 Dual Camera takes on the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Google Pixel 2. Can you match the shot to the phone? https://t.co/5TPq08B71n pic.twitter.com/1zj3CeWAgV — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 11, 2018

Participating users can vote for the best image, and the company might reveal the suspense towards the end of the contest. Winners of the contest, which requires participants to refer maximum friends, will walk away with a free OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has held a high position in areas such as performance, battery, design and such, but cameras haven't been the best when pitted against the likes of iPhones, or Google Pixel smartphones. The bold comparison in the OnePlus 6 Blind Test shows the company's confidence in its upcoming flagship.

Vote for the best Low Light image in today's Photo Blind test and you might just take home the new #OnePlus6 ?



All you gotta do is vote and share this Blind Test with all your friends ?



Vote here ? https://t.co/a5aPhgCsuD pic.twitter.com/1GHax9na7M — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 12, 2018

OnePlus has only confirmed that OnePlus 6 will sport a dual rear camera setup, but rumor has it that the smartphone will sport 20MP + 16MP sensors at the back. On the front, the new smartphone is going to have a 16MP shooter that will take care of selfies and facial unlocking for the user.

Other features in the OnePlus 6 are of great significance. The handset is going to boast a glass body, adding water resistance and possibly wireless charging. It will sport a 6.28-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge 2.0.

OnePlus has confirmed that the handset will be launched in India on May 17, but it is also holding OnePlus 6 Fast AF sale from May 13 to May 16, where buyers can avail Rs 1,000 off on the new handset for pre-booking it. OnePlus 6 will be available for all exclusively on Amazon India starting May 22. While there's no word on official price, it is likely to cost Rs 36,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 128GB model. Stay tuned for updates.