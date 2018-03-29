OnePlus smartphones have earned a respectable position in the smartphone industry and recently broke the billion-dollar sales barrier.

While the Chinese giant is making every effort to increase its consumer base, it doesn't forget its existing customers. OnePlus is constantly working to improve the performance of its existing smartphones by rolling out software updates, and a new batch of OxygenOS updates have arrived.

Exclusively available for OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 devices, the new OxygenOS updates are for devices flashed with Open Beta build. This is the company's way of making sure a software update is thoroughly tested before rolling it out to the public.

OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta update 7 and Open Beta update 5 for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones, respectively. As for the new software, there aren't any major changes or upgrades, but it is still crucial for users.

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta builds bring the following changes:

Launcher: Recent search tag in search app section of the app drawer Gaming: Network boost in Gaming mode, which gives network priority for gaming app in the foreground Weather App: Improved location accuracy, new icons and updated UI System: General bug fixes and improvements

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta builds for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices will come as an OTA. If you haven't flashed Open Beta on your smartphone and eager to do so, users can follow the official instructions by the company or follow IBT guide.

But it is worth noting that beta builds of any software are not as stable as official OTAs, so the company already warns of potential risks and bugs. The purpose of signing up as a beta tester is to report any bugs to the company, which can be done through company's feedback forums.