OnePlus fans may be excited about the launch of the OnePlus 13, but the company has made yet another announcement, confirming the launch of another flagship, OnePlus 13R. This new addition to the OnePlus 13 series is set to make its global debut on January 7, 2025. OnePlus 13R is said to be a compact powerhouse, with a stunning design, top-tier performance, versatile cameras, a lightweight operating system, and a substantial 6,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 13R will be available in two colorways, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail, inspired by "Mother Nature." The design of the OnePlus 13R is a harmonious blend of form and function, featuring a slim design with an elegant camera layout that adheres to the golden ratio. The device is also equipped with Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back. This is complemented by an aluminum frame, creating a refined and elegant look.

OnePlus 13R, along with OnePlus 13, are equipped with versatile triple camera systems on the rear, designed to capture stunning, sharp, and detailed photos of fleeting moments. This feature ensures that users can capture high-quality images of dynamic scenes, such as a child at play or a pet in motion, without any blur.

OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 13R is the successor to last year's OnePlus 12R, and it has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks as it has started to appear on global certification listings, including the Geekbench database. OnePlus 13R is expected to feature major refinements in design, such as a flat screen and a leather back panel. OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, featured a glass build and a circular camera module, giving it a premium look.

In terms of performance, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The OnePlus 12R was equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The OnePlus 13R is also expected to have a larger battery capacity, with a 6000mAh battery, compared to the 5500mAh battery of the OnePlus 12R.

In addition to the OnePlus 13R, OnePlus will also be launching a new colorway for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Sapphire Blue. These earbuds feature smooth touch controls, a sleek design, and a leather-textured finish.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will also introduce an AI Translation feature in partnership with the OnePlus 13 series, providing considerable convenience for everyday communication and work-related activities.