As the anticipation for the OnePlus flagship event grows in India, the global smartphone brand has confirmed that it will be launching another flagship smartphone alongside the OnePlus 11 5G. The company said on Monday that it will launch OnePlus 11R 5G at the upcoming Cloud 11 event on February 7, continuing the OnePlus R Series which was started out as a balance between top-of-the-line hardware and software at a more accessible price point.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the latest iteration of the 'R' Series", said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus, "The OnePlus 11R 5G is a performance flagship that brings our innovative technologies and improved fast and smooth experience to a wider audience with a competitive price."

OnePlus 11R 5G: What to expect

OnePlus 11R 5G is targeted towards gamers as it packs the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is paired with RAM-Vita, a OnePlus machine-learning AI that accelerates the re-allocation of RAM between usage, allowing for faster system response time and stability, further aiding in operating and switching between several heavy-duty apps more smoothly. Taking note of how games tend to run the devices hot, the 11R will have a 3D cooling system with better heat management.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 11R will have an upgraded HyperBoost Gaming Engine with General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer 4.0, a machine-learning frame stabilization technology that actively learns and adapts to the game being played.

On the front end, the 11R will sport a 120Hz Super Fluid Display with HyperTouch. It will be equipped with ADFR 2.0, which allows the display's frame rate to automatically adjust between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, depending on the usage scenario.

Finally, the 11R will support super-fast 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, powering a 5000mAh battery that goes from 1-100% in 25 minutes.

What else...?

OnePlus has already confirmed a slew of devices to be launched at the Cloud 11 event. Besides the OnePlus 11 and 11R, the company is launching OnePlus Pad, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro 2.