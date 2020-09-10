In a shocking incident in London, a woman biker hit a one-year-old and rode off. The incident took place in East London's Victoria Park, when the cyclist left the 16 month old infant bruised as she hit and dragged the toddler along the ground. The woman also tried to flee the scene, but was later confronted.

Victoria Grant, the mother of the infant, shared photos of one-year-old Freya Clancy in an ambulance, showing a huge scratch on her face. The mother witnessed the horror of her little kid getting hit by the bike and as the little one's arm got caught in the spokes, the toddler was dragged until the biker stopped the bike.

"The cyclist came flying out of the gate and her front wheel hit my daughter in the face. It was awful. I was screaming and shouting 'you have just run over my daughter'," Grant told The Sun.

Biker shows no remorse

Had this sent in to us



Women hit and 1year old baby in Victoria park and cycled off pic.twitter.com/fregnuKgAz — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) September 9, 2020

The mother claims the cyclist did not even apologise or bother checking up on the infant. But the woman cyclist was later confronted by an off-duty police officer in the park.

Reacting to the incident, the woman can be heard saying: "The kid comes into the middle of my path, I don't even see the kid. They're all ganging up on me. The kid runs right in front of my path."

The infant was rushed to the Royal London Hospital, where she was checked up. The baby's arm x-ray did not show any signs of fracture. For the scratch on her face, moisturising should prevent any scarring.

The incident has been reported to the police. "The incident was reported to police later the same day. It was reported that a one-year-old child had been injured after a collision with a bicycle. Enquiries are ongoing."