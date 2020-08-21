We are living in a polarised world. And the divisiveness has grown more severe recently. While for some the crack is deep on ideological lines, for few others it's a chance to grab fleeting popularity or notoriety, depending on the way you want to see.

Proving this true, a white man got into a confrontation with a group of black men and women in London Underground, calling them "pets" and "lesser" than whites. This led to a confrontation between the 31-year-old Billy Steele and his black co-passengers.

The video of the confrontation is now being circulating on social media that shows Billy Steele saying "This is my home" and "you're all going back. You know it as well."

On being asked by one of the apparently black women, what does he mean and where the blacks would go back, he (Billy) says "You know where you're going back.". He called them pets.

The video shows Billy constantly saying, 'it's popular, it popular'.

One black lady can be seen asking him to shut up and get off the metro but Billy continues to use slurs against blacks.

The second video shows that as the train pulls into a station in central London and people start to get down, Billy, who was still using slurs, is hit by one of the black people. He instantly fell and lost consciousness.

Though many justified the attack saying the white man deserved it for his racist provocations, few others criticized the use of violence saying such acts cannot be solved by using abuse.

Billy has been identified as the son of a wealthy building construction owner in the UK and has been a builder himself living in a $419,125 house in the UK.

His mother who recognized Billy in the video, says that he has turned himself in and has told officers that he doesn't want to levy charges against the black man who knocked him out.