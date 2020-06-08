The YouTube special, 'Dear Class of 2020' featured many powerful speeches by prominent personalities like the former American president, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Beyoncé.

Lady Gaga too delivered a remarkable speech and stole many hearts with her inspiring and motivating words. The 34-year-old singer who is currently basking in the glory of her single, 'Rain On Me' with Ariana Grande extensively spoke about the systemic racism that is prevalent in America.



'You're watching society change in a deeply important way'

Gaga started her speech by saying, "You are watching what is a pivotal moment in this country's evolution. You're watching society change in a deeply important way."

Gaga was dressed in the 50s inspired motorcycle costume with a matching bandana. She further continued, "This change will be slow and we will have to be patient. But change will happen and it will have to be for the better."

Addressing the issues faced by the black community in light of the George Floyd incident, the singer compared the current state of affairs to nature, "When I looked passed the rage that I feel about the systemic oppression and physical and emotional violence that has tortured the Black community endlessly, my mind turned to nature."

Reuters

'You are the seeds of the future'

She also added, "This forest is who we are and where we live…I make this analogue between racism and nature in this country because it's as pervasive and as real as nature. All of us are being challenged to change this system and think about how to effect real change. As a country, as a forest of seeds that have been mutated, nurtured with new, genius ways of watering…We can choose to place in each other, to prosper lovingly and effectively. The opportunity to reflect on this powerful moment."

She concluded her speech with a message, "Right now, more than usual — we're trying to talk to each other. If we don't listen, we don't learn. Congratulations to the class of 2020, I can't wait to see your forest."