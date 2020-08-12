A shocking incident surfaced in Karnataka as five people, including three children, were charred to death when a Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga on Wednesday morning, August 12.

The five deceased included a baby in the accident last night which took place in Hiriyur near Chitradurga after their bus caught fire on National Highway 4.

Bus was parked by the roadside when it caught fire

When the private bus caught fire, many other passengers sustained burns who are currently hospitalised. The bus was parked by the roadside when the incident occurred.

A police official said, "Five people have died after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 at about 3.30 am. The bus was on the way from Bijapur to Bengaluru."