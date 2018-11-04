One of the two persons killed in Saturday's gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district was a civilian, police said on Sunday.

Police had earlier said that two militants were slain in fighting between rebels and security forces in Khudpora village.

The bodies were recovered on Sunday and one of them turned out to be a civilian identified as Shahid Ahmad Mir.

Police sources said the civilian's body was handed over to the family.

The other person killed in the gunfight was a Kashmiri militant, Muhammad Irfan Bhat.

Police said a couple of militants managed to escape during the encounter.