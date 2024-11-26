Streambox Media, a strategic media-tech venture, announced the launch of Dor—India's first subscription-based television service. This innovative product-as-a-service model, backed by Micromax Informatics, Nikhil Kamath, and Stride Ventures, is set to revolutionize the Indian entertainment landscape. The service will go live in India through Flipkart on December 1st, 2024, and will be available on other platforms and the offline distribution ecosystem.

Dor is a groundbreaking subscription service integrating a 4K QLED TV with SVOD OTT streaming platforms, AVOD platforms, Live channels, Gaming, News, and more into a single, affordable monthly subscription plan. This integration is powered by India's indigenously designed and developed Dor TV OS, which ensures an intuitive and unified viewing experience for consumers, eliminating the need for fragmented navigation across multiple devices or apps.

Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax Informatics, expressed his excitement about the new venture. He said, "The home entertainment landscape is witnessing a tectonic shift with the rise of subscription and leasing models. Younger audiences, Gen Y and Zoomers, prefer renting over owning, prioritizing flexibility and value. With Dor, we are introducing a market disruptor that meets these evolving consumer preferences."

A Game-Changer in the Indian Entertainment Ecosystem

"Leveraging India's indigenously designed and developed Dor OS, this TV Subscription Service captures what a future-ready technology can achieve across global markets. We strongly believe Dor is poised to be a game-changer in the Indian entertainment ecosystem, offering a unified service to address affordability and innovation for our customers," added Sharma.

Anuj Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Streambox Media, also shared his enthusiasm about the launch. He said, "The Indian connected TV ecosystem is rapidly evolving, with the number of connected TV households expected to grow from 50 million to 100 million within the next five years. However, fragmented services and high upfront costs continue to deter a large segment of potential users."

Dor bridges this gap by integrating AI technology, multiple content platforms, and the proprietary Dor OS with its hyper-personalization and intuitive content discovery into a subscription-based model. As a first-of-its-kind TV as-a-service model in India, Dor positions itself as a future-ready innovation, offering unmatched value to an addressable market with immense growth potential, Gandhi explained.

Dor's Unique Subscription Model

Dor TV's unique subscription model offers consumers a flexible and cost-effective way to access high-quality entertainment. The upfront cost of ₹10,799 includes the activation fee and one month of subscription service. The customers can enjoy a comprehensive package that combines hardware, content, and continuous software updates. Beyond the first month, the subscription fee for the TV will be ₹799 per month till the end of the 12-month subscription period. Post this, one can opt for customized packages based on their viewing preferences.

The television also comes with a four-year warranty and product upgrade options.

Dor's first offering, the 43-inch QLED TV, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, which delivers sharp, lifelike visuals, and Dolby Audio - for an immersive sound experience, and comes with a solar-powered remote control and a companion app.

The integrated Dor OS consolidates 24+ OTT apps alongside 300+ channels under a single sign-on & a single subscription, ensuring a seamless entertainment experience. This unified experience is further enhanced by Dor's AI-powered search and discovery capabilities and intuitive navigation built on extensive knowledge graphs.

The 43-inch Dor subscription TV will be available through Flipkart starting 1st December 2024, priced at ₹799 per month and with an upfront activation fee of ₹10,799 (which includes one month's subscription fee). The 55-inch and 65-inch variants are slated for launch in early 2025, expanding the offering for Indian consumers.