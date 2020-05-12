In turbulent times experimentation may seem frightening, but for two lifelong friends currently heading a multimillion-dollar franchising business, it's their one-way ticket to a future sustainable competitive advantage. College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving® continues to evolve as a business by utilizing the company's resources and applying it strategically to the changing tide of the current time. After the company was deemed an essential business due to the coronavirus pandemic, co-founders Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman quickly adjusted their economic paradigm to create effective strategies on a systemic level. In a short video, Friedman states, "We are managing emotions while adjusting our business model," addressing the biggest challenges presented by the current pandemic. A glance into these initiatives shows just how well College H.U.N.K.S. has been able to adapt while facing the Coronavirus Pandemic and offers a lesson to businesses and entrepreneurs everywhere on how to maintain business through turbulent times.

Since its establishment in 2005, the company has seen substantial growth. The Franchise Development team at College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving® recently announced a record year for growth in 2019, having higher earnings than 2017 and 2018 combined. Now, preceding the economic hit of the coronavirus, companies are being forced to innovate in order to survive within an aggressively shifting economic environment. Leading this enterprise with distinctive competence is President and Co-founder, Nick Friedman. Friedman attributes the company's continued success to the noble purpose which it was founded on. Friedman claims, "Our purpose is to "Move the World," emotionally by eliminating stress for people who are moving or dealing with clutter, and by creating opportunities for entrepreneurs and hard workers who are eager to learn how to build a business. We do it by living out our core values," as stated on the company website. The moving and junk hauling franchise has recently announced new initiatives in line with its core values.

The company plans to make its multitude of labor services even more accessible in times of crisis, which reinforces the companies adaptability when 5-year planning cycles go out the window. Additionally, College H.U.N.K.S. has added to its list of services by offering an Express No-Contact Junk Pickup Program and transportation of needed supplies and goods. These initiatives represent two new adaptations to the normal operations of moving, donation pickups, and home and business labor solutions. These services remain available to customers with precautionary measures put in place in accordance with CDC Guidelines. Friedman understands that it's good to be exceptional at doing one particular thing, but in order to come out of this ahead, companies will need to get better at learning how to do new things. In other words, businesses will need to diversify in order to adapt.

In revisiting the importance of having a noble purpose in lending to the company's success, it is worth noting that, aligned with the need to adapt rapidly to change, as stated in this article by Ed Frauenheim written for Fortune magazine, companies that perform charitable acts without the expectation of direct financial gain are proven have a greater success rate.

Much of College H.U.N.K.S.' charitable work consists of a combination of shared resources with its numerous nonprofit partnerships. By aligning their business with established charitable organizations across the country, College H.U.N.K.S both provides clients with the best service possible and gives back to local communities. Their industry partners include Feeding Children Everywhere, Goodwill, Caring Transitions, Care Patrol, National Association of Senior Move Managers (NASMM), and National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO).

Illustrating an example of purpose-driven adaptability, the recent charitable efforts in response to the rippling effects of COVID-19, through working with certified domestic violence shelters and caseworkers, College H.U.N.K.S have aided those who are experiencing domestic abuse while in quarantine. According to the New York Times, domestic violence rates have skyrocketed as abuse victims are trapped at home with their abusers. Friedman took action after he began to read about the rising abuse rates, which sparked an idea that led to the no-cost move for domestic violence victims. Friedman said, "People are essentially trapped in their living situations with their abuser. This really struck a chord with us," he continued, "We can offer folks that are looking to exit those situations free movers, so economics is not a deciding factor."

The current U.S. business environment is leaving many companies with a deep sense of unease. However, entrepreneurs such as Friedman welcome experimentation and are looking through the storm to an expected economic slow-growth recovery. Friedman follows up by saying, "My advice for business owners is to stay patient and positive, and look forward to an evolution standpoint." It is through this ecosystem, facilitated by the company's culture of resilience, that enables them to be nimble on their feet, thus giving them a distinct advantage to not only survive but to rise from The Great Lockdown as a greater enterprise.

