One killed after Metro viaduct falls on autorickshaw during transportation in Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, one person was killed after a viaduct being transported for the Namma Metro project fell on an autorickshaw in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred around Tuesday midnight at Kogilu Cross near Yelahanka. According to police, the viaduct, which was being transported for the Metro construction, fell from the truck and resulted in the death of the autorickshaw driver on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Kasim Saab.

The incident took place while Saab a resident of Hegde Nagar, was ferrying a passenger towards Nagawara. The passenger had a miraculous escape, police said.

The viaduct — a massive concrete structure — was being transported on an 18-wheeler truck for the airport Metro line. While taking a turn at Kogilu Cross, the truck's trailer detached from the cabin, splitting into two, causing the viaduct to fall onto the road, police said.

Tragically, the viaduct landed on the autorickshaw. Police said preliminary information indicates that the passenger had just alighted moments before the mishap.

However, Saab was still in the vehicle and was crushed under the falling structure. The auto was also completely mangled.

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene after the accident.

Soon after the incident, bystanders and local residents rushed to help the victim. Police also reached the spot, but a crane was required to lift the massive viaduct.

Locals were angered by the delay in the crane's arrival and reportedly questioned both the police and other authorities. Some residents even resorted to stone pelting, sources said.

The police eventually brought the situation under control, and once the crane arrived, the viaduct was moved and Saab's body was recovered.

Local residents expressed outrage at the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), blaming officials for negligence.

On January 10, 2023, a woman techie and her toddler were killed in HBR Layout in Bengaluru after an under-construction Metro pier buckled and fell on four-members of a family travelling on a motorcycle.

Bengaluru police had charged 10 people, including representatives of Nagarjuna Constructions Company (NCC) and four officials of the BMRCL over the incident.

A similar incident occurred in January 2023 on Nagawara Main Road, where a massive viaduct collapsed, killing a bike rider. That incident fell under the jurisdiction of the Yelahanka police station.

(With inputs from IANS)