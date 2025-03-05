IANS

Afghanistans rising cricket star, Azmatullah Omarzai, has made a remarkable ascent to the pinnacle of the ICC ODI all-rounder rankings. This achievement follows an exceptional performance in the ICC Champions Trophy, underscoring the 25-year-old's rapid rise on the international stage. Omarzai's journey to the top has been nothing short of meteoric. He has managed to dethrone his own teammate, the seasoned Mohammad Nabi, to claim the coveted No. 1 spot.

Omarzai's all-round brilliance in the Champions Trophy, which included a maiden five-wicket haul against England and a crucial fifty against Australia, has been instrumental in his rise to the top. His performance in the tournament was not just limited to his all-rounder capabilities. Omarzai also made significant strides in the batting rankings, surging 12 places to No. 24 after scoring 126 runs in the tournament. This achievement is a testament to his versatility and adaptability on the cricket field.

The latest ICC rankings update has also seen significant movement among other players. India's Axar Patel, for instance, made a notable leap in the all-rounder category, jumping 17 spots to 13th and registering a career-best 194 rating points. In the batting department, India's opener Shubman Gill continues to hold the No.1 ranking for ODI batters. His teammate, Virat Kohli, moved up to fourth following his Player of the Match performance against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai. Kohli's rise in the rankings is a testament to his consistent performance and his ability to deliver under pressure.

MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images

The batting rankings also saw significant movement from Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, who climbed 13 spots to break into the top 10 at No. 10 after a sensational 177 against England in Lahore. Another high-profile veteran, New Zealand's Kane Williamson, also made a move, climbing eight spots to 29th. In the bowling department, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry was rewarded for his impressive tournament performance, rising three spots to third, trailing only Sri Lanka 's Maheesh Theekshana and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj. India's Mohammed Shami continued his resurgence, climbing three places to 11th, while South Africa's Marco Jansen (up nine spots to 18th) and England's Jofra Archer (up 13 places to joint-19th) also made significant strides.

This reshuffling of the ICC rankings is reminiscent of the post-World Cup 2023 scenario when India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had risen to third and fourth positions respectively. The Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah had also held onto their third and fourth spots respectively, riding on their impressive showing in the 50-over showpiece. The latest ICC rankings update has brought about significant changes, with young talents like Omarzai making their mark on the international stage.

The rankings are a testament to the players' hard work, dedication, and performance under pressure. As the cricketing world continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these rankings change in the future.