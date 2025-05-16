Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his archrival, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, engaged in a war of words over the issue of suspending the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

On Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on his "X" handle about the Tulbul Navigation Project on Wular Lake, which was abandoned due to pressure from Pakistan, citing the IWT.

"The Wular Lake in North Kashmir. The civil works you see in the video are part of the Tulbul Navigation Barrage. It was started in the early 1980s but had to be abandoned under pressure from Pakistan, citing the Indus Water Treaty," Omar wrote on X.

He added: "Now that the IWT has been 'temporarily suspended', I wonder if we will be able to resume the project. It would give us the advantage of using the Jhelum for navigation. It would also improve the power generation of downstream projects, especially in winter."

"Omar's statement is dangerously provocative": Mehbooba

A day after Omar Abdullah's post, Mehbooba Mufti responded, accusing the Chief Minister of making a provocative and irresponsible statement. She called his remarks on reviving the Tulbul Navigation Project "deeply unfortunate" in the current geopolitical climate.

"J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's call to revive the Tulbul Navigation Project amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan is deeply unfortunate," Mehbooba posted on "X", while tagging Omar's statement.

"At a time when both countries have just stepped back from the brink of a full-fledged war—with Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt through the loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction, and immense suffering—such statements are not only irresponsible but dangerously provocative," she added.

"Our people deserve peace as much as anyone else in the country. Weaponizing something as essential and life-giving as water is not only inhumane but also risks internationalizing what should remain a bilateral matter."

"Mehbooba is trying to score cheap publicity and please those across the border": Omar

Reacting sharply to Mehbooba Mufti's criticism, Omar Abdullah accused her of prioritizing political gains over the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"What's truly unfortunate is that, in your blind lust to score cheap publicity points and please some people sitting across the border, you refuse to acknowledge that the IWT has been one of the greatest historic betrayals of the people of J&K," Omar responded.

"I have always opposed this treaty and will continue to do so. Opposing a blatantly unfair treaty is not warmongering in any way, shape, or form—it's about correcting a historic injustice that denied the people of J&K the right to use their own water."

"Your grandfather reversed his stance": Mehbooba to Omar

Within minutes of Omar's attack, Mehbooba Mufti dragged Omar's grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah—the founder of the National Conference—into the debate.

"Time will reveal who seeks to appease whom. However, it's worth recalling that your esteemed grandfather, Sheikh Sahab, once advocated accession to Pakistan for over two decades after losing power. But after being reinstated as Chief Minister, he suddenly reversed his stance by aligning with India," she posted on X.

She continued, "In contrast, the PDP has consistently upheld its convictions and commitments—unlike your party, whose loyalties have shifted dramatically according to political expediency. We don't need to stoke tensions or adopt warmongering rhetoric to validate our dedication. Our actions speak for themselves."