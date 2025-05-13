After the border district of Poonch in Jammu province, which bore the maximum brunt of Pakistani shelling, Tangdhar in north Kashmir's Kupwara district was another town badly affected by unprovoked firing and shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) over three successive days.

As part of his continued outreach to border residents affected by cross-border shelling, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Tangdhar in Kupwara district today to assess the on-ground situation and interact with the affected families.

During the visit, the Chief Minister toured various villages in the Karnah border sub-division, including Tangdhar, Hajinard, Nachiyan, Shamspora, Baghbela, Batpora, and Tarboni.

He took stock of the damage to residential structures and listened to the grievances of the affected residents.

Assuring full support from the administration, he said: "The affected families have shown remarkable courage in the face of adversity. Their resilience is inspiring. The government stands shoulder to shoulder with them. Their pain will not go unnoticed, and every possible step will be taken to help them rebuild their lives with dignity and renewed hope."

He further emphasized that ensuring the safety, support, and swift rehabilitation of the affected families remains the government's top priority.

The Chief Minister also visited the Sub-District Hospital, Tangdhar, to review the availability and quality of healthcare services in the border area. He inspected key departments including Outpatient and Inpatient Units, Gynaecology, Operation Theatre, Ultrasonography, and X-Ray facilities. Interacting with the Chief Medical Officer, doctors, and staff, he directed them to work with utmost dedication and compassion to serve the people in this remote area. He also spoke with patients and their attendants to understand their concerns and assess their satisfaction with the medical services.

Speaking to the media, CM Omar Abdullah said he had come personally to assess the damage caused by shelling and reiterated that adequate help would be provided to the victims as part of relief and rehabilitation measures.

While inspecting community bunkers in Tangdhar, the Chief Minister acknowledged their critical role during times of crisis.

Highlights from my visit to shelling-hit areas—witnessed destruction, heard stories of survival, and stood with those rebuilding hope. pic.twitter.com/YPTZ0XUfT6 — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) May 13, 2025

"These structures are a lifeline during escalations. We will ensure the construction of additional bunkers to safeguard our people living in vulnerable areas," he said.

He further added that the construction of individual bunkers would be taken up with the Union Government to enhance the safety of border residents during periods of heightened tension.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the Hydel Power Project at Gundi Shart, the progress of which had been affected due to recent hostilities. He assured that the project would be completed within the stipulated timeline.