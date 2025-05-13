In a major security operation, security forces on Tuesday eliminated three dreaded terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), during a fierce encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Reports said that Shahid Kuttay, the self-styled chief operational commander of LeT, was killed along with two other terrorists during a gunfight with security forces in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Shahid Kuttay (Cat-A) -Involved In

Attack on German tourists (Apr '24)

Killing of BJP Sarpanch (May '24)

Suspected in TA jawan's killing (Feb '25)

Adnan Shafi Dar (Cat-C) – Involved in:

Murder of non-local labourer (Oct '24)

Shahid, a resident of Chotipora Heerpora in Shopian, was one of the most wanted terrorists. He had joined the terror ranks on March 8, 2023, and was involved in several terror-related incidents. Notably, he was responsible for the firing incident at Danish Resort on April 8, 2024, in which two German tourists and a driver were injured. He was also involved in the killing of a BJP sarpanch and a Territorial Army personnel in Beighbagh, Kulgam.

The second terrorist has been identified as Adnan Shafi Dar, son of Mohammad Shafi Dar, a resident of Wanduna Melhora. Adnan had joined the terrorist ranks in October 2024 and was classified as a "Category C" terrorist. He was involved in the killing of a non-local labourer in Wachi, Shopian, on October 18, 2024.

Earlier in the day, a fierce encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Shukroo area of Keller in the Shopian district. A joint team of the Police, Army, and CRPF had launched a cordon and search operation after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the joint team approached the suspected location, the hiding terrorists opened fire, triggering a gunfight in which all three were neutralized.