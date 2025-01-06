Seeking to allay the fear that Jammu's economy would be badly affected after a direct train to Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday assured that his government would take every step to ensure the boosting of the economy of all regions and sub-regions of the Union Territory after spreading the road and rail network.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new rail division at Jammu, Omar Abdullah promised that Jammu would not suffer economic losses due to the direct rail link to Kashmir. Instead, the new division is expected to create jobs, enhance trade, and boost tourism.

Notably, various trade and business organizations have expressed concern that direct trains to Kashmir Valley shattered the economy of Jammu province. Trader organizations aruged that Jammu's economy has already been affected due to a direct train to the holy town of Katra base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

"Today, on this momentous occasion, as the long-awaited wish of Jammu and Kashmir is being fulfilled, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I also express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, as, Member Parliament has mentioned, Jammu has received its own division", Omar Abdullah said, adding, "Earlier Jammu Railway station was under Ferozpur division".

"People of Jammu have apprehension that direct train to Kashmir would affect this region's business", he said but assured that his government would take all possible steps to boost the economy, trade, and tourism of Jammu region.

"The connectivity would strengthen Jammu's economy. There would be a surge in trade and tourism, and we will ensure that Jammu reaps the rewards of this development", he assured

The Chief Minister also highlighted the recruitment opportunities that the new railway division would create.

"With control and coordination now based in Jammu, local recruitment will be prioritized. This will bring employment opportunities to the region, benefiting our youth and boosting the local economy," he said.

Direct train to Kashmir likely to be inaugurated this month

Direct train to Kashmir is likely to be inaugurated this month as the Katra to Srinagar trail run was conducted successfully on Saturday. The first passenger train successfully crossed the iconic Anji Khad Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge constructed on the river Chenab in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Successful conduct of trail of the Katra to Srinagar passenger train is a clear indication that direct train to Kashmir will be a reality soon", Omar Abdullah said and added that enhanced connectivity will increase tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The first trial train successfully ran on the Katra-Banihal section on Saturday. With this successful trial, the rail journey to Kashmir has reached its final stage. Now the final statutory safety inspection will be done next week for rail services to Kashmir.

As reported earlier, Railways conducted six trials on various sections of the track last month, including India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, Anji Khad bridge, an arch bridge over Chenab at Kauri, and the highest railway bridge in the world, Chenab Railway Bridge.