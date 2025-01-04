Exactly 80 days after the installation of the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir serious differences have cropped up between Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the party's Lok Sabha member Aga Ruhullah Mehdi.

Omar Abdullah took oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16, 2024.

These differences have become a topic of discussion in Jammu and Kashmir politics. These differences have surfaced on three major issues of the state—reservation, statehood, and Article 370. The different views of the two leaders are not only creating discontent within the party but are also affecting Jammu and Kashmir's politics.

Reservation issue

Clear differences are visible between Omar Abdullah and Aga Ruhullah on the question of reservation. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by his minister Sakina Itoo to review the present reservation rules.

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has openly opposed the present reservation rules. Despite being an elected Lok Sabha member of the ruling party, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi staged a protest outside the residence of the Chief Minister along with agitating students and leaders of the opposition parties.

He argued that the new reservation policies may limit the opportunities for the traditional communities and educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to him, there is a danger of disturbing the social balance in Jammu and Kashmir by increasing the scope of reservation.

On the question of restoration of statehood.

On Thursday both Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Mehdi indulged in a war of words on the issue of the restoration of statehood.

While addressing a press conference the Chief Minister suggested Mehdi to lead the charge, alongside Members of the Parliament from other parties, to comprehensively address the issue of the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, Aga Mehdi took to 'X', reaffirming his commitment to the restoration of Article 370 and rejecting what he called the "hollow promise" of mere statehood.

After 2019, my political stance has been crystal clear. At one of my earliest public gatherings in Budgam and then at other gatherings throughout Kashmir and also in my interviews post-abrogation, I told my people that our fight must be for the restoration of 370 and the dignity… — Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) January 2, 2025

"Since 2019, my political stance has been crystal clear," Mehdi wrote. "The abrogation of Article 370 was a calculated act of humiliation, a deep wound inflicted to undermine our sacrifices and subjugate our future. I cannot sidestep the fight for our special status and settle for statehood alone." He added that January, coinciding with the adoption of India's Constitution, would be an ideal time to organize such a protest, and he pledged to garner support from at least 100 MPs.

The views of both the leaders also differ on the issue of restoration of state status. Omar Abdullah has consistently said that Jammu and Kashmir should be given the status of a full state, so that the people here can get back democratic rights and autonomy. He considers it a question of the identity and self-respect of the state.

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, however, takes a more practical stand on the issue and says that restoration of state status is possible only when the central government and the political parties of the state work in mutual agreement. He believes that nothing will be achieved by mere rhetoric, but all parties need to be brought together to resolve the issue.

Contradiction on Article 370

The biggest difference in the views of the two leaders is regarding the restoration of Article 370. Omar Abdullah insists that Article 370 was a symbol of the identity of Jammu and Kashmir and restoring it should be the priority of the party. He sees it as the restoration of the state's autonomy and special status.

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has presented a different view on the issue. He says that only emotional appeals for the restoration of Article 370 are not enough. He has demanded the party leadership to prepare a clear and practical roadmap on the issue. He also says that political and legal processes will have to be resorted to to resolve the issue, not just through protests and slogans.

Impact on the party

Differences on these issues have created a situation of discontent within the National Conference party. Party workers and supporters are worried that these differences will affect the unity and future of the party.

A senior National Conference leader, on condition of anonymity, said, "Differences in the views of the two leaders can also be the strength of the party, provided they are used in the right direction. But if this conflict increases, the party may suffer."

The differences between Omar Abdullah and Agha Ruhullah Mehdi on these issues are giving rise to a new debate within the party and in Jammu and Kashmir's politics. It will be interesting to see in which direction this conflict will go in the coming days and what impact it will have on the party and Jammu and Kashmir politics.