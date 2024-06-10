While the Election Commission of India kicked off the process of conducting maiden Assembly elections in the Union Territory, Vice President of the National Conference Omar Abdullah announced on Monday that he would not contest the Assembly polls in the present status.

Omar argued that it would be humiliating for him to enter the Assembly of the Union Territory.

After suffering a significant defeat in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat at the hands of Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid, Omar Abdullah, announced that he will not participate in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar clarified, 'I won't contest the Assembly elections. While I'll actively support my party and lead the campaign, I won't seek a seat in the Union Territory's Assembly.' He emphasized his commitment to the party's victory in the assembly elections.

Omar Abdullah further expressed his determination to advocate for the full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and the restoration of its previous status. He stated, "Only after achieving full statehood, if feasible, will I consider entering the Assembly to contribute."

Omar added, "I won't subject myself to humiliation by joining the Assembly of the Union Territory.'"

Farooq already announced that Omar wouldn't contest assembly polls

Earlier on November 3, 2022. National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah had announced that Omar Abdullah would not contest assembly elections till J&K's statehood was restored. Farooq said Omar has already clarified that he will not contest elections till the statehood of J&K is restored.

Notably, in 2020, after his release from prolonged detention, Omar Abdullah had said he would not contest assembly elections till J&K remains a Union Territory. Omar argued that he had been a leader of the state, that it was the most empowered assembly in the country and that he cannot and will not be a member of what is now one of the most disempowered assemblies in the country.

Omar lost to Er Rashid in the Lok Sabha elections

Former Chief Minister was defeated by Independent candidate Engineer Rashid on Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Engineer Rashid, also created history by defeating a candidate on the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat by an all-time high margin.

Engineer Rashid defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by a margin of 2,04,142 votes, which is an all-time high for this Lok Sabha seat.

Engineer Rashid secured 4,72,481 votes, while Omar Abdullah got 2,68,339 votes. Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone, who was contesting this seat, stood third by securing 1,73,239 votes.

Mehbooba already announced not to contest Assembly polls till Art 370 is restored

In March 2023, People's Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister Mehboob Mufti had announced that she would never contest assembly elections as long as Article 370 is not restored.

"Whenever I took an oath it was under two constitutions, the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and the constitution of India with two flags at the same time. It is more of an emotional issue, maybe it's foolish on my part," the PDP president had stated.

She asserted that whenever she takes an oath, she wants to take it with two constitutions when it comes to assembly. Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti said that participating in the next assembly election was not her priority.