National Conference nominee Mian Altaf Ahmed and Independent candidate Engineer Rashid created history by defeating two former Chief Ministers by the highest-ever margins on the Anantnag-Rajouri and Baramulla Lok Sabha seats.

A veteran Gujjar leader and political stalwart of Jammu and Kashmir Mian Altaf Ahmed defeated former Chief Minister and president of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti by a margin of 2,81,794 votes.

This victory margin is an all-time high in the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency, which was earlier called the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, the highest margin on this seat was 82,010 votes when Akbar Jahan Begum, mother of National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, won this seat in 1984 by defeating Congress candidate Peer Hussan-ud-Din. Akbar Jahan Begum was the National Conference candidate who secured 2,20,973 votes against her rival, who got 1,58,963 votes.

In the last Lok Sabha election of 2019, the Anantnag Rajouri seat was won by Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference. Out of a total of 1,24,896 polled votes, he secured 40,180 votes, while his rival of the Congress party, Ghulam Ahmed Mir got 33,504 votes. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti stood third in this seat by securing 31,050 votes.

Engineer Rashid's victory margin is also an all-time high on Baramulla seat

Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid, also created history by defeating a former Chief Minister and winning the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat by an all-time high margin.

Engineer Rashid defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by a margin of 2,04,142 votes, which is an all-time high for this Lok Sabha seat.

Engineer Rashid secured 4,72,481 votes, while Omar Abdullah got 2,68,339 votes. Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone, who was contesting this seat, stood third by securing 1,73,239 votes.

Earlier, the highest margin for this seat was 1,40,419 votes when National Conference candidate Prof. Saif-ud-Soz won this seat in 1984 by defeating Independent candidate Mohi-ud-Din Wani. Soz got 2,34,337 votes, while his rival secured 93,938 votes.

In 2019, the Baramulla parliamentary constituency had a total of 13,17,738 electors. Out of these total votes, 4,55,550 were polled. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone won and became MP from this seat. He secured a total of 133426 votes. Jammu and Kashmir People Conference candidate Raja Aijaz Ali stood second with a total of 1,03,193 votes. He lost by 30,233 votes.

In 2014, the Baramulla parliamentary constituency had a total of 11,90,766 electors. A total of 4,65,992 votes were polled. Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party candidate Muzaffar Hussain Baig won and became MP from this seat. He secured a total of 1,75,277 votes. Jammu & Kashmir National Conference candidate Sharief Ud-din Shariq stood second with a total of 1,46,058 votes. He lost by 29,219 votes.

Earlier Farooq Abdullah lost elections in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat

Before Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the National Conference president and former Chief Minister, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, was the first former Chief Minister to lose the Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2014 Parliamentary elections, Dr Farooq Abdullah was defeated by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate Tariq Hamid Karra in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2014 elections, out of a total of 12,07,320 votes, 3,12,212 votes were polled. Out of these total polled votes, Tariq Hamid Karra secured 1,57,923 votes, while Dr. Farooq Abdullah got 1,15,643 votes and lost the election by a margin of 42,280 votes.