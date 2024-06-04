Within minutes after former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conceded defeat, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and party candidate on the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, Mehbooba Mufti accepted her defeat before the formal declaration of the results of this Parliamentary segment.

She as well as her predecessor, Omar Abdullah, are expected to lose their respective Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats with big margins.

Mehbooba Mufti is pitted against veteran Gujjar and National Conference candidate Mian Altaf in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.

Respecting the verdict of the people I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game & wont deter us from our path. Congratulations to Mian sahab for his… — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 4, 2024

"Respecting the verdict of the people, I thank my PDP workers and leaders for their hard work and support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning and losing are part of the game and won't deter us from our path. Congratulations to Mian sahab for his victory," Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Iltija Mufti's daughter and media advisor to the PDP president also accepted the verdict of the people.

"We accept the verdict of the people. My deepest gratitude to PDP workers and leaders for their hard work and to the people who voted for Mehbooba ji. Our journey of rebuilding PDP has only begun and Inshallah we will fulfill Mufti Sahab's vision. And Mum I love you & will always have your back", she posted on her social media account.

Mehbooba is trailing behind NC candidate

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party, is trailing behind Mian Altaf Ahmad of the National Conference by 2,79,303 votes.

As per the data shared by the Election Commission of India, Mian Altaf has 5,16,808 votes, while Mehbooba Mufti has 2,37,505.

The boundaries of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency were redrawn in 2022 after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

Omar Abdullah already concedes defeat

As reported earlier, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah has already conceded defeat from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

According to the EC data for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, jailed former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid was leading against former chief minister Abdullah by a margin of more than 200230 votes.

Abdullah also congratulated his party colleagues Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Mian Altaf who are leading by huge margins from the Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats respectively.

"To my @JKNC_ colleagues @RuhullahMehdi and Mian Altaf Sb my heartfelt congratulations. I'm sorry I won't be joining them in the Lok Sabha but I'm sure both of them will do an amazing job representing the people of J&K," Abdullah said in his post.