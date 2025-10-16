As Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah completed exactly one year in office today, his arch-rival and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, accused the incumbent regime of betraying the people's trust.

Terming the one-year performance of the Omar Abdullah government a "total failure," Mehbooba said the regime has failed to fulfill the promises made to the people during the 2024 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 16, 2024, Omar Abdullah took oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after his party National Conference, with allies, got a majority in the Legislative Assembly of 90-member.

"One year into the National Conference's tenure, the ground reality is far from what was expected. Despite the rhetoric of change and justice during the election campaign, decisions perceived as anti-people and abnormal have not only persisted but have been normalized. The silence of the government on crucial political issues is troubling, as key promises remain unaddressed," she said in a statement.

Mehbooba Mufti criticized Omar Abdullah for failing to address the issues of political prisoners and the banning of certain organizations by the Union Government.

"The issue of political prisoners, the banning of parties, the seizure of properties (including those of the deceased), and the dismissal of employees without due process continue to remain off-limits," she said. "These issues, once central to the NC's election campaign, have been completely sidelined. One of the most distressing concerns is the dispossession of land from poor families who have lived on it for decades. The threat of bulldozers looms large, with many fearing eviction without proper compensation or relocation."

"Instead of Demanding Article 370, NC Focused Only on Statehood"

The PDP chief further alleged that instead of prioritizing the restoration of Article 370 to reclaim Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the Omar Abdullah government is merely emphasizing the demand for statehood.

"The BJP's effort to reduce the Kashmir issue — including the question of Article 370 — to a mere narrative of statehood is being pursued vigorously by the NC. The mere mention of Article 370, let alone its restoration, continues to remain a taboo for the present government," she said.

Clarifying her party's stance, Mehbooba Mufti added, "We are not going to join the NDA, but we have to work with the government at the Centre in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir. It's about being practical — cooperating on development and statehood without compromising our core principles."

She further remarked, "We've seen how other states navigate this — some fight every step of the way, like Bengal, while others find a working relationship, like Odisha. We'll chart our own path, but it won't be blind opposition or blind loyalty."