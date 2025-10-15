The decision of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) chief and MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, to abstain from voting in the Rajya Sabha elections is likely to benefit BJP candidate Sat Pal Sharma for the fourth seat under the third notification.

Although Sajad Lone has squarely blamed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for sidelining the "true anti-BJP" Congress in favour of the saffron party, his decision to boycott the polls is expected to bolster the BJP's chances. Sharma reportedly needs at least two non-BJP votes to secure victory.

On Tuesday, Lone launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of denying the Congress party a Rajya Sabha seat at the behest of the BJP. However, political observers believe that Lone's own decision to abstain could inadvertently end up helping the saffron party.

Lone challenged Omar Abdullah to prove that the National Conference (NC) decision to block the Congress from securing a Rajya Sabha seat was not influenced by the BJP. He described the NC's move as a "betrayal" of the Congress, which, he pointed out, had extended crucial support to the NC during the 2024 Assembly elections.

"Omar Abdullah has damaged the National Conference's credibility and severed ties with the Congress, despite the latter's continued support," Lone said, adding that the NC's actions ultimately serve to benefit the BJP.

Declaring the Congress as the only party "truly anti-BJP" and capable of playing a decisive role in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Lone asserted that he would "never vote for the National Conference, either ideologically or practically." He announced that his party, the People's Conference, would abstain from voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The PC chairman further accused Omar Abdullah of hypocrisy, recalling that the NC leader had once campaigned on an anti-BJP plank but was now allegedly acting in a way that benefits the saffron party. "It is astonishing that the same Omar Abdullah who claimed that anyone not supporting the NC was helping the BJP is now himself taking steps that directly strengthen the BJP," Lone remarked.

Lone's latest statement adds another layer to the intensifying political tussle in Jammu and Kashmir. Along with other regional leaders such as Waheed Parra and Langate MLA Rashid Engineer, Lone has previously accused the National Conference of colluding with the BJP, calling their political dealings a "fixed match."

The National Conference is part of the INDIA bloc, an opposition alliance that includes the Congress party. The two jointly contested the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with Congress currently extending external support to the NC-led government. However, relations between the allies have soured in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Congress, which holds six MLAs in the Assembly, was expecting a safe seat among the four Rajya Sabha vacancies from Jammu and Kashmir. Instead, the NC reportedly offered Congress the fourth seat — considered risky and less winnable. Following the NC's refusal to offer a safe seat, Congress decided not to field any candidate.

Omar Abdullah: Lone's Boycott Will Only Help BJP

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah maintained that the Rajya Sabha elections are a direct contest between the National Conference and the BJP. He asserted that Sajad Lone's decision to stay away from voting would only help the BJP.

If we intended to help the @BJP4India , why would we field a candidate for the fourth seat? INC chose not to contest,so we had to step in;



If @sajadlone truly wants to defeat the BJP, he should vote for us boycotting only helps them: CM @OmarAbdullah pic.twitter.com/uB5OkFAciw — JKNC (@JKNC_) October 14, 2025

"You and I both know who benefits from this. I appeal to others not to stay away. This is a direct contest between the NC and the BJP. Not voting for the NC means helping the BJP," Omar said.

He further urged all opposition parties, including the PDP and Congress, to remain united and vote strategically to ensure the BJP's defeat. "If the aim is to stop the BJP, every party must contribute. Staying out of the field only weakens the fight," he added.