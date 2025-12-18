Oman Sultan confers national award on PM Modi — his 29th global honour

Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik conferred 'The First Class of the Order of Oman' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday - an award that has previously been presented to Queen Elizabeth, Queen Maxim, Emperor Akihito, Nelson Mandela and King Abdullah of Jordan. This is the 29th such global honour for PM Modi.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi was conferred the highest award of Ethiopia - the 'Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia' - by Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed in a special ceremony hosted at the Addis International Convention Centre. PM Modi was conferred the award for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening bilateral partnership and for his visionary leadership as a global statesman. Prime Minister Modi had expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy and the people of Ethiopia for this honour.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi and Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik held a meeting in Muscat, discussing ways to further add greater depth to the strategic partnership. Both leaders also witnessed the exchange of key Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.

The two leaders welcomed the signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), terming it a "milestone" in bilateral ties and expressed confidence that it will strengthen the strategic partnership. They also discussed issues of regional and global interest.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials attended the meeting held at the Al Baraka Palace in Muscat.

"Celebrating 70 years India-Oman Diplomatic ties : An all-encompassing relationship, united by maritime heritage and shared destiny! PM Narendra Modi met today His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik in Muscat, Oman. Both leaders noted that the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India - Oman is a landmark in bilateral partnership. They explored ways to further add greater depth to the India-Oman Strategic Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"The leaders welcomed the signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as a milestone in bilateral ties, affirming that it would significantly strengthen India-Oman strategic partnership. Both exchanged views on a broad range of topics including defence, security, trade and investment, energy, agriculture, technology, new and emerging areas, culture and people-to-people ties among others. They also discussed issues of regional and global interest," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the Indian community members at 'Maitri Parv' event in Muscat. He also addressed the India-Oman Business Forum.

"At the Business Forum in Muscat this morning, which was attended by industry representatives from India as well as Oman, highlighted the rich potential to deepen economic linkages. Also invited businesses from Oman to invest and innovate in India," PM Modi posted on X.

On Wednesday, PM Modi arrived in Oman's Muscat for the third and final leg of his three-nation visit. Upon his arrival, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariqk Al Said warmly received PM Modi at the airport. A Guard of Honour was accorded to PM Modi as part of the ceremonial welcome.

This is Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Oman, underscoring the growing depth of the India-Oman strategic partnership.

PM Modi also received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community at the hotel in Muscat, with hundreds of people carrying Indian flags, chanting "Modi Modi", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as they enthusiastically welcomed the Indian PM.

The visit assumes special significance as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. It also follows Sultan Haitham bin Tariqk's State visit to India in December 2023, reflecting the high-level political engagement between the two countries.

India and Oman currently share a comprehensive strategic partnership, characterised by robust cooperation across diverse sectors. Oman remains an important partner for India in the Gulf region, with strong collaboration in energy security, maritime cooperation, and regional stability.

(With inputs from IANS)