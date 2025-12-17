How India-Africa ties got unprecedented push under PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has elevated India-Africa relations to a robust strategic partnership over the past 11 years of his tenure.

In the last year alone, he has intensified India's engagement with the continent through a series of high-level visits that have revitalised diplomatic engagement and developmental ties.

The current tour to Ethiopia is among these high-level visits. Additionally, PM Modi's visits to South Africa in November of this year, Ghana and Namibia in July, Mauritius in March, and Nigeria in November 2024, also mark a strategic outreach under his leadership.

During his ongoing visit to Ethiopia, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday highlighted that India and Ethiopia have had contact, communication and exchange for thousands of years and that both nations, which are rich in languages and traditions, are co-passengers and partners of the Global South.

In his remarks at the delegation-level talks with Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, held at the Ethiopian National Palace in Addis Ababa, PM Modi said that visiting Ethiopia for the first time has truly filled his heart with immense joy.

This visit marked a significant milestone in India-Ethiopia relations, with both nations elevating their ties to a strategic partnership. It also witnessed the signing of multiple agreements aimed at deepening cooperation across diverse sectors, including education, health, AI, technology, etc.

In November, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg and discussed bilateral partnership, particularly in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and other sectors.

During his visit to Ghana in July, Prime Minister Modi said that, as the world's largest democracy, the country remains a pillar of strength, not only to the Global South but to everyone in these times of new and complex crises, reaffirming that India remains a committed partner in Africa's developmental journey.

"A strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world," said PM Modi in a historic address at the Parliament of Ghana in Accra.

In the same month during his visit to Namibia, the Prime Minister and Namibia President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah held high-level talks and witnessed the exchange of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of health and entrepreneurship.

In addition, it was announced that Namibia has joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

In March, during his visit to Mauritius, Prime Minister Modi met Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam, during which both leaders expressed satisfaction over their comprehensive discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed that their special and close bilateral partnership acquired significant strategic depth after being raised to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

During this, the Mauritian PM thanked India for its continued assistance towards the refit of Coast Guard Ships Victory, Valiant and Barracuda, on a grant basis. PM Modi noted that Mauritius is a special maritime partner for India under Vision SAGAR and reiterated India's continued support and assistance to the island nation in augmenting its defence and security needs.

Last year in November, during his visit to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi held intensive and fruitful discussions with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and received the country's highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) 3.

The leaders underscored the long-standing cordial relations between Nigeria and India, linked by common historical experiences.

They discussed the scope for ties to flourish in sectors like defence, energy, technology, trade, health, education and more.

Tinubu acknowledged India's efforts to amplify the concerns of developing countries through the Voice of the Global South Summits.

PM Modi's outreach to African nations reflects a calibrated foreign policy approach aimed at deepening development cooperation and amplifying the voice of the Global South in the evolving geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from IANS)