There have always been talks about how film industries across the world can be inherently biased towards people of a certain body type. Over the years, rumours and news of actresses being body-shamed for being "too thin" or "too fat" have made the headlines. Actresses like Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra have been mocked on social media in the early years for not having the conventional body type of a movie star. Recently, an old video of Parineeti's co-star, actor Sidharth Malhotra, casually "body-shaming" her publicly went viral, and netizens are extremely angered.

An old video clip from the promotional interviews of 'Hasee Toh Phasee' went viral on the internet recently. In the clip, a reporter asks Sidharth about gaining weight for the film 'Ek Villain', to which he replied saying, "I am still in the process of gaining weight" after which he pointed at Parineeti and mentioned, "I am trying to take tips from her on how to gain weight and she is taking tips on how to lose weight, so this is what is going on these days."

Parineeti did not react to it but just laughed off Sidharth's comment. However, many on the internet have pointed out that she did look quite uncomfortable, and her smile was to shrug off the weirdness of the comment.

The clip went viral on Reddit with the caption, "Throwback: Sid Malhotra casually fatshaming Parineeti during HTP promotions no wonder Parineeti became more cautious towards her weight rather than her craft!"

A comment on the post read, "And she was not fat in the movie or in this interview" to which another person replied saying, "Wahi yeh fat nahi hai achhi khasi healthy body thi uski."

A Reddit user wrote, "Pari has never been fat, and how she was treated was sad. She honestly to me is an underrated beauty. In the 90s we had various of bodies and were accepted. Like Kajol has never been thin, Madhuri was known for her curves, same for Manish etc. Then the 2000s came and actresses were obsessed with size zero, sad state. That is why I appreciate Uravashi and Tammana."

An Internet user mentioned, "I really don't understand some people's mind, She was not fat at all back then, she was just medium height medium weight bubbly happy girlie girl," while another wrote, "It's crazy how much bullying Parineeti and Sonakshi experienced during this era. Especially when you realize they weren't fat at all."

There were also comments like, "Casually fat shaming her. What an ass", "Sid is same as other men! Ghatiya" and "What an ass Sid is!"

Parineeti and Sidharth had really impressed the audience with their on-screen chemistry in the 2014 romantic-comedy film 'Hasee Toh Phasee'. The two later went on to star in a film called 'Jabariya Jodi.'