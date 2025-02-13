Ranveer Allahbadia has become the talk of the town and is being severely criticised for his "vulgar" statement on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent.'. The controversial question that Allahbadia asked a participant has stirred up the internet, with some netizens looking at it as a joke and others questioning and judging his character. He has been criticized not only by popular names but also by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who have gone on to publicly state that legal action will be taken against the popular YouTuber.

Allahbadia on the show asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Amidst the controversy surrounding this particular incident, another video from his podcast has gone viral and that too does not really show him in the best light.

Back in 2022, Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on the famous YouTuber's podcast called 'The Ranveer Show.' On the show, Ranveer asked a sarcastic question to the actress, who in turn gave him a very straightforward answer. The question was related to how Priyanka handles fame and stardom, especially within the family. He asked, "Do you still go for family functions and all that? Can you? Because of the same fame angle. I can't imagine you..."

Even before Allahbadia could finish his question, Priyanka said, "So? You're saying I'm not going to dance at the baraat of my brother's wedding?"

Ranveer, in reply to that, said, "Maybe," to which Priyanka absolutely cut him short and, in a very subtle yet strong way, mentioned, "Maybe nahi bhai! Of course. My cousins, my brothers... Family is most important to me. My fame is a by-product of my job, it does not define me. My fame is not my job. It's very clear to me. I'm not famous for a living, I work for a living and fame comes with it. So, it's not something I can control. That's something that's thrust upon me."

The video has also gone viral on Reddit, and netizens have started a discourse on it. One comment on the thread read, "The timing of this clip going viral again is great because she literally just danced at the baraat of her brother's wedding." Another wrote, "Ranveer is such a wannabe kid who wants to appear cool."

There were also comments that spoke about the hate that Ranveer is being subjected to at the moment.

A Reddit user wrote, "I know the post is about praising PC but it seems like "who even thinks like that?" is encouraging the hate Ranveer is getting at the moment. An unhinged or uncomfortable joke does not translate to real life, and while you can debate if he should've been careful with his words, the way people are dragging his parents into the trolling is disgusting."