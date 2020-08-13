Although it has been two years since the sudden demise of Sridevi, the legendary actress is missed dearly and is fondly remembered by her fans all over the world. August 13 marks the birth anniversary of the actress and on the occasion, fans across the world have been celebrating the 57th birthday of Sridevi with heartfelt posts on social media.

From her old pictures, movie scenes to iconic songs, netizens have been celebrating the special day remembering the undisputed queen of the 1980s.

The actress was considered to be Bollywood's first female superstar and was a tough competitor for her contemporaries and successors. Having started her career at a very young age, Sridevi has worked in more than 300 films. Some of the biggest hits include Chandni, Lamhe, Chaalbaaz, Mr India among others. Her charming beauty, stupendous acting skills and of course her stellar dance performances was loved by millions.

Sridevi's comeback movie English Vinglish (2012) was a massive hit among masses. She was last seen in MOM, which garnered positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

On her last birthday in 2017, Sridevi celebrated it with her Bollywood BFFs. A picture from the party had also gone viral where the late actress was seen along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra among others.

Meanwhile, take a look at some of the fans' posts remembering the gorgeous actress on her 57th birth anniversary.