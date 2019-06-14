Ola, one of the world's largest ride-hailing platforms, on Friday, June 14, announced its plans to set up a first of its kind Advanced Technology Centre in San Francisco Bay. Ola looks to build a team of over 150 engineers working out of this centre on developing next-generation technologies in mobility. The move is a part of the company's global initiatives to further drive the mobility-led transformation to billions across the world.

With a commitment to accelerate the development of technology and innovation in Mobility, Ola's Advanced Technology Centre, the first of its kind in the United States, will look to onboard world-class talent who will collaborate closely with global teams in the various geographies where Ola operates.

The centre will build cutting-edge technology solutions to accelerate Ola's ambitions across electric mobility and connected vehicles as well as lead futuristic experiments like autonomous vehicles. To achieve this, Ola is looking to hire experts across Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Sciences, Engineering, and Product Development, who are passionate to impact the lives of billions in the time to come.

Ankit Bhati, Co-founder and CTO said, "We are very excited about launching Ola's Advanced Technology Centre in the Bay Area. The Valley and the talent ecosystem here are very conducive to the development of next-generation mobility solutions. This is also a big step in our journey as a global mobility player, with a mission that talent from around the world is inspired to join us on." He added, "The Advanced Technology Centre will be the centre-point of transformative mobility technology in the time to come. We are committed to building world-class mobility innovations and look forward to working with people who are as passionate as we are about building mobility for a billion people."

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Ola has a presence in 150 cities across India, UK, Australia and New Zealand serving more than 150 million users and completing over a billion rides annually. In India, Ola's core mobility offering is supplemented by its electric-vehicle arm, Ola Electric, a fleet management business, Ola Fleet Technologies, and a public transportation ticketing app, Ridlr. Ola, through its widely used platform, also extends unique offerings to consumers through Ola Financial Services that includes micro-insurance products and a range of payment solutions including a credit card as well as through Ola's Food brands delivered to customers, directly from its vast network of dark kitchens.

About Ola

Founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola is one of the world's largest ride-hailing companies. Ola integrates city transportation for customers and drivers onto a mobile technology platform ensuring convenient, transparent, safe and quick service fulfilment.

Ola is focused on leveraging the best of technology and building innovative mobility solutions ground-up, that are relevant at a global scale and in transforming commuting experiences by setting the tone for global innovation in this space. Using the Ola mobile app, users across 150+ cities across India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, can connect with over 1.5 million drivers with a diverse range of vehicles. Driven by a hyperlocal approach, Ola is committed to its mission of building mobility for a billion people.