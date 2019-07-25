Ola, one of the world's largest ride-hailing platforms, on Thursday launched a drive to enable sustainable livelihoods for 5 lakh women through its social welfare arm, Ola Foundation. The foundation will focus on enabling economic empowerment for women through employment-linked skills training, financial literacy and social empowerment through life-skills education.

A charitable trust set up in December 2016, Ola Foundation has been actively involved in projects related to women empowerment over the last two years. Observations, research, and interactions with women, including spouses of Ola's driver-partners in Bangalore, have shown how active participation by women in the workforce can significantly improve the quality of life for the whole family. The foundation's training programs so far include training in textile production and printing, financial and digital literacy programs, health awareness, and vocational skills.

Speaking on the launch, Srinivas Chunduru, the mentor at Ola Foundation, said, "Women can play a transformative role in society. Ola Foundation's vision is to provide them access to resources and opportunities to create and bring about sustainable change in their lives, their families and in turn the community at large. Our pilot programs have demonstrated that financial and social independence for women can bring about a significant improvement in the well-being of their families. We are excited to work with various partners and patrons towards our mission to build sustainable livelihoods for 500,000 women by 2025."

Ola Foundation has partnered with various organizations to deliver programs that will focus on the economic and social empowerment of women. In partnership with 2Coms, an NSDC Certified vocational training partner, the Foundation will train women with skills that would qualify them for employment that will help them become financially independent. Additionally, in partnership with Buzz India,the Foundation will also impart the fundamentals of financial literacy for women to help them increase savings and reduce dependence on debt. According to a report by the Clinton Global Initiative, children's education was prioritised in families where women were earning members and up to 90 percent of a woman's income was spent on children and the family.

Ola Foundation has also partnered with Gram Tarang for social empowerment and life skills training with a 60-hour interactive program. This program enhances specific competencies such as communication, problem-solving, decision making, health, hygiene, and sanitation.

This academically proven module helps improve self-worth and increases confidence among women leading to holistic development.

About Ola Foundation:

Ola Foundation is a private charitable trust formed under the Indian Trusts Act. The foundation, backed by Ola (ANI Technologies), aims to enable sustainable livelihood for women across India through programs that enable financial and social empowerment.