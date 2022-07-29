In a major reshuffle of plans, mobility unicorn is firing around 1,000 employees as the company's focus is shifting towards Ola electric. According to a report by The Economic Times, the corporation initially intended to fire 400–500 workers, but that number might rise to almost 1,000. The procedure is anticipated to continue for a few more weeks while the business decides which staff to retain.

The report adds that the company intends to hire 800 people for its electric vehicle division. Ola announced that it was ending its rapid commerce venture Ola Dash and used car sales venture Ola Cars, putting a halt to its plans to build a super app. According to media sources, there are many obstacles to Ola's super app goals, including finance and technological difficulties.

Earlier this month, Ola said that it was investing roughly $500 million in Bengaluru's forthcoming research and development centre for battery cells. This facility would begin operations in August and hire over 500 engineers and PhD holders.

Ola's ambitious electric plan

​​However, following a fire incident and numerous quality control issues, Ola is finding it difficult to market its first vehicle, the Ola S1 Pro. Only 130 to 200 scooters might be sold by Ola each day. Following the drop in sales, the corporation concentrated on considerably increasing sales by selecting some of its top executives to oversee sales by area.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder and CEO of Ola, is personally in charge of the company's sales operations in South India, while Anshul Khandelwal, the chief marketing officer, is in charge of the northern region, Vinay Bhopatkar, the former CEO of Ola Dash, is in charge of the western region, and Suvonil Chatterjee, the product head, is in charge of the eastern region.