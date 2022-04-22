Ola electric's headache with its electric scooter seems far from over. Its flagship electric scooter Ola S1 Pro has again come under the scanner.

In the latest issue, one of the customers claimed that his son was involved in an accident on March 26 as a result of a defect in an Ola Electric scooter that sped on a speed breaker rather than slowing down, causing the vehicle to become airborne and fall down on the road.

@bhash @OlaElectric I had purchased new Ola S1 Pro. On 26th March 2022 my son had an accident due to fault in regenerative breaking where on speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated sending so much torque that he had an accident (1/n) pic.twitter.com/ghVXSwqJ3T — BALWANT SINGH (@BALWANT1962) April 15, 2022

He further alleged that his son had fractures in his left hand and 16 stitches in his right hand as a result of the accident and that he needed surgery to keep his left hand from being disabled for the rest of his life. Notably, this is not the first time that the customers have red-flagged the issues in the Ola electric scooter.

Ola denies the claims

Ola Electric, on the other hand, refuted these claims, claiming that the scooter in question is in perfect working order. "After thorough investigation, there is no issue with the scooter and we advice you to please ride safely," the company representative wrote on Twitter.

Last month, in Pune, a brand new Ola S1 Pro electric scooter caught fire. This terrifying occurrence was captured on video and became viral on the internet.

While the cause of this strange incident is unknown, it is worth noting that this is not the first time an electric scooter in India has caught fire. Four such incidents have been reported recently. Twitter is in fact flooded with customers complaining about the various issues with Ola electric scooter.