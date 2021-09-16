In a development that shows bright future prospects of Electric vehicles in India, the Ola Electric scooter has received more than Rs. 600 crores worth order on the Day 1 of its commencement of the sale.

Ola's first electric vehicle Ola S1 received more than 80,000 bookings on the first day. It is to be noted that the purchase window for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro began at 8 a.m. on September 15, and Ola Electric has received over 80,000 confirmed orders in less than 12 hours.

This means Ola has received a booking order of one electric scooter every 4 seconds. Purchases will close at midnight on September 16th, which is the last day of sales.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ola took on Twitter to make this announcement. In the Tweet, Aggarwal added, "India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters/sec at peak & sold scooters worth 600Cr+ in a day! Today is the last day, the purchase will shut at midnight. So, lock in this introductory price and buy on the Ola app before we sell out."

He further added that "At 600Cr, Ola sold more than the entire 2W industry put together yesterday!" For context, this reflects the sale of roughly 60,000 electric scooters.

Ola plans to deploy over 1 lakh charging stations across 400 cities in India in addition to selling electric scooters. Hyper-charging stations will be deployed in major metro centres as part of this plan. Customers were given the ability to select finance alternatives as well as colour selections before finalising their bookings ahead of the delivery, which was scheduled to start in October.

The scooter is available for purchase through the Ola App, with a booking fee of Rs 499. There was also a Rs 20,000 advance payment that needed to be made. The Ola S1 was priced at Rs 99,999 in most states, and the Ola S1 Pro was priced at Rs 129,999. Prices differ in other states such as Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.