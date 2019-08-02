Continuing its international foray, Ola, one of the world's largest ride-hailing platforms, has expanded its presence in Australia by launching services in Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

The expansion is a part of Ola's ongoing efforts to provide the community with a better rideshare experience. Having been present in Australia's most populous cities, Ola received a large number of requests from drivers and customers alike to introduce its services in other parts of the country.

Sunshine Coast was chosen due to the bustling tourism industry and the need for a greater choice in the local rideshare market.

"We have seen a tremendous response to our offerings across the country as customer demand has been on an upward trend. After seeing a large number of requests to introduce our services in other parts of the country, we've chosen the Sunshine Coast as Ola's first launch in a non-metro city in Australia. We are now present across 8 cities in Australia and are the fastest-growing major rideshare player in the country," said Simon Smith, Managing Director of Ola Australia and New Zealand,

Ola is offering new customers discounted rides and is also inviting local drivers to join the platform to celebrate the launch. On its way to providing commuters with the best rideshare experience, Ola has enabled Queenslanders to save over five million dollars in fares and travel more than 7.5 million kilometres across the South East.

The platform will continue its rollout across the market and work with local authorities to offer enhanced transportation access to commuters. Exponential growth over the past few years has seen the company enabling smart transportation to hundreds of millions of users through its network of over 1.5 million drivers across 250+ cities in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and India.

Ola is India's largest mobility platform and one of the world's largest ride-hailing companies, serving 250+ cities across India, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. The Ola app offers mobility solutions by connecting customers to drivers and a wide range of vehicles across bikes, auto-rickshaws, metered taxis, and cabs, enabling convenience and transparency for hundreds of millions of consumers and over 1.5 million driver-partners.