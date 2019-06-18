O.J. Simpson has yet again, clarified that he did not have an affair with Kris Jenner and neither is Khloe Kardashian his love-child with her! Well, there have been a lot of rumours and stories surrounding the controversial life of OJ Simpson. The sports celebrity has been bombarded with a lot of speculative accusations including the mysterious death of his estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Back to the subject of him allegedly sleeping with Kris Jenner while she was married to his best friend, Rob Kardashian Sr. He cleared the air yet again by taking to Twitter in a video. "Once and awhile I'm going to go off topic and talk about something else and this is one of those times," he began in his Twitter video. "Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended. But never, and I stress never, have I ever had any interest in Kris sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bad...bogus...tasteless."

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Further delving into the subject or supposed rumour of Khloe being his love-child with Kris, The Juice added, "Khloe, like all the girls I'm very proud of just like I know Bob would be if he was here, but the simple facts of the matter is she's not mine." So far neither Kris nor Khloe have reacted to the video shared by OJ Simpson. The former NFL star did state though, that a man who claims to have been his manager, spread the rumours about him and Kris. The same person apparently also spread rumours about Khloe's parentage. Bob Kardashian is famously known to have represented his best friend, OJ Simpson, in his 1994-95 murder trial where he was found not guilty for the murder of his estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

A Netflix show, American Crime Story: People vs OJ Simpson was also made as it documented the entire episode. The show starred Cuba Gooding Jr as OJ Simpson, David Schwimmer as Rob Kardashian and a plethora of fine actors in pivotal roles.