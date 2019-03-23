Khloe Kardashian is reportedly planning to forgive Tristan Thompson following his second cheating scandal. It was recently revealed that the Canadian basketball player and Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods got close at a house party.
Sadly, in 2018, Khloe and the 27-year-old athlete's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.
According to a report in Hollywood Life, Khloe does not want to keep any hard feelings towards her baby's father. A source said: "Khloe is in a lot of pain right now but she's doing her best to keep a positive attitude. She knows True needs a happy and healthy mommy. That is driving her and giving her the strength to stay in her happy place. As unforgivable as Tristan's behavior is, she's bound and determined to forgive him."
"Khloe knows the worst thing she can do is drag around resentment and anger, she doesn't want that kind of baggage," the insider added. "She has a huge capacity for forgiveness so it'll happen I'm sure, but she's not there yet. She's still going through her grief. For the most part, she's in the stage of acceptance, but her feelings on all of this still shift pretty wildly from day to day, she keeps shifting through all the stages."
The source added that Khloe is "fully clear that things with her and Tristan, at least romantically, have to be over. They are talking, but [Khloe] is keeping a huge wall up, she's keeping [Tristan] at a distance."
View this post on Instagram
RP from a 2016 post "Letting go doesn't mean that you don't care about someone anymore. It's just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself." Letting go with love takes great strength. We have to learn to stop taking on peoples problems as if they are our own. Loving people does not mean we have to carry their burdens and confusions on our back. Sadly, You can only express your opinion on a situation. You can't want their life more than they do. This is in fact their life to figure out on their own and in their own time. I do believe in timing. I do believe timing is everything. You forcing your beliefs and dreams down ones throat is only going to cause resentment and possibly manifest deeper issues. Possibly to the point of no return. "People say time heals all wounds... I say time heals wounds but scars are left to remind you what you have been through and what you survived." Stop shattering your own heart by trying to make a relationship (friend, family, partner) work that clearly isn’t meant to work. We have to stop trying to repaint people's colors. We have to learn to believe the love we AREN'T given. You can't love someone into loving you. (God I wish it were that easy) You can’t force someone to be loyal, kind, understanding. You can’t force someone to be the person you need them to be. Even if it's for their own good!! Sometimes the person you want most is the person you’re best without. ?? You have to understand... some things ARE supposed to happen in your life, but they just are NOT meant to be. Damn... It took me so many years to understand that. Don’t lose yourself by trying to fix what’s meant to stay broken. God always has a plan even if we can't understand it (or don't want to understand it) Even in the darkest of places... Our Lord sees His vision. We might not understand it at the moment but I promise you, your future will always bring understanding & clarity of why things didn’t work out. Don’t put your happiness on hold for someone (family, friend, partner) who isn’t holding on to you. "A Girl once told me… Be careful when trying to fix a broken person. For you may cut yourself on their shattered pieces"
Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a lengthy message about letting go on Instagram. She wrote: "You can't force someone to be loyal, kind, understanding. You can't force someone to be the person you need them to be."