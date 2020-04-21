The financial market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. But the market took a shocking turn after Monday's collapse. Wall Street's major averages closed sharply lower on Monday as market sentiment was dented by a historic drop in US crude prices.
The oil price crashed and fell into negative due to expiry, trailing at minus $37.63. Since this news is all over social media and there's good justification as to why the crude price fell to a historic low. But on a lighter note, Twitter had a field day with memes about the oil price crash - so much that #CrudeOil, #OilPrices, #OilCrash and #Negative were the top trending hashtags on Twitter.
Hilarious memes on oil crash
It is good to share a laugh in these tense times and what's better than something that's not coronavirus.
International #CrudeOil price drops— Gagan?? (@1No_aalsi) April 20, 2020
Cooking oil to Crude oil : pic.twitter.com/UpVsNI9xnx
Lockdown side effects ?— HARSHIT (@SaxenaHarshit24) April 20, 2020
#OilPrices #crudeoil #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/nb4yhOAy3M
Netflix subscription is over 25x more than a barrel of oil now. #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/E88A7M4UJ7— SMOG (@oladelesemiu) April 20, 2020
I'd like to buy a barrel of oil please, keep the change #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/auNY25PcSj— l.l (@sully_ll) April 20, 2020
One of these cost higher than the other in America right now #WTI #OilPrice #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/345QeGih0L— Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) April 20, 2020
Stream my music now for only 25 barrels per month. 1st month free. #OilPrice #OilCrash #OilPrices pic.twitter.com/XORjN4xLFX— Nathan McNeill (@nathan_mcneill_) April 20, 2020
#CrudeOil#Crudeoilprice— Insane Ka Bachaa???? (@Insanekabacha) April 20, 2020
BIG B to Arabs be like.. pic.twitter.com/30nK5SKFtf