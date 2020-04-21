The financial market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. But the market took a shocking turn after Monday's collapse. Wall Street's major averages closed sharply lower on Monday as market sentiment was dented by a historic drop in US crude prices.

The oil price crashed and fell into negative due to expiry, trailing at minus $37.63. Since this news is all over social media and there's good justification as to why the crude price fell to a historic low. But on a lighter note, Twitter had a field day with memes about the oil price crash - so much that #CrudeOil, #OilPrices, #OilCrash and #Negative were the top trending hashtags on Twitter.

Hilarious memes on oil crash

It is good to share a laugh in these tense times and what's better than something that's not coronavirus.

International #CrudeOil price drops



Cooking oil to Crude oil : pic.twitter.com/UpVsNI9xnx — Gagan?? (@1No_aalsi) April 20, 2020

Netflix subscription is over 25x more than a barrel of oil now. #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/E88A7M4UJ7 — SMOG (@oladelesemiu) April 20, 2020

I'd like to buy a barrel of oil please, keep the change #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/auNY25PcSj — l.l (@sully_ll) April 20, 2020