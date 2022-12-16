Taking serious note of the reports that the salaries of a large number of employees, who have not registered themselves with the Jammu and Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JKHRM), have been withdrawn, the government on Thursday sought an explanation within a week from Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs).

"Why a sizable number of employees was paid salary for October despite them not registering themselves with the JKHRM?', the government asked in a circular.

"To streamline the Human Resource Management System across various Departments of Jammu and Kashmir, the General Administration Department vide Circular No 35JK (GAD) of 2022 dated 12 October 2022 and Circular No 40-JK (GAD) of2022 dated 28.10.2022 advised all the employees to register themselves on JKHRM portal and to forward the service details to the concerned DDOs for verification/updation," read a circular.

"Further, it was also impressed upon all the DDOs that the salary for October, 2022 shall be disbursed in favour of those employees only who have registered themselves/updated their service details on the designated portal and the concerned DDOs have verified the same," it said.

"However, it has been observed that many DDOs have disbursed the salary of a sizeable number of employees without verification of their service details which has been viewed seriously by the authorities," it said.

Reasons for not adhering to instructions may be furnished within a week, the circular read further.

"It is also impressed upon all the DDOs to ensure the registration/ verification of the service details of employees under their control within one week and updation of the same on the JKHRMS portal," it stated.

Earlier, employees were directed to register themselves with JKHRMS

Notably on October 12, the Government ordered the implementation of JKHRMS and asked employees to register themselves for drawing the salary for October.

"To provide an integrated platform for various employee-related services like maintenance of service book vis-à-vis service record of the employees in digital format, postings, and promotions, the Government intends to launch Jammu & Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JKHRMS) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," read a circular issued by Secretary GAD Dr Piyush Singla.

"Besides, the information related to service, the portal will be a unified platform for access to salary slips, GP fund, Income Tax statements, SLI subscription, etc. JKHRMS, a web-based solution, would also provide easy access to other employee-related services like Employees Performance Monitoring (EPM) System and Property Returns System (PRS) on a single platform," it read, adding,

"The service-related information i.e. Basic Information, Initial appointment/joining, qualification, contact, posting, promotion details, etc. of all the employees working in UT of J&K, already captured under the Centralized Personnel Information System (CPIS), has been integrated with the proposed JKHRMS.