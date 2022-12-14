The campaign to bulldoze the houses of the dreaded terrorists, constructed on state land through illegal means, will continue in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the ongoing offensive against the anti-national elements.

On the one hand, the UT government is sealing houses for harbouring terrorists while on the other a fresh campaign has been initiated to demolish the houses of terrorists.

"We are working on different fronts to dismantle the terror support system. Now the campaign has been started to demolish houses and this offensive will continue till we achieve our target", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said at Jammu, in an obvious reference to demolishing the house of a dreaded terrorist on Saturday.

First-time, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday bulldozed the residence of the self-styled commander of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad Ashiq Nengroo in the Pulwama district of the Union Territory.

Sources said that demolishing of Nengroo's house was just the beginning of the campaign more terrorists are likely to face similar action.

"As many as 20 houses have already been identified for demolition because these houses of terrorists are built on encroached government land", sources said and added the previous regime in the erstwhile state of J&K could not muster the guts to retrieve the encroached government land from the terrorists due to political compulsion.

Forces dismantled six barricades of terrorism

Quoting Abhimanyu in Mahabharata, the Lieutenant Government said, "security forces have dismantled and broken six barricades of terrorism. Now only the seventh barricade remains. I hope that this 7th barricade is broken fast."

Asserting that peace and normalcy cannot be bought to Jammu and Kashmir through "bargaining", Sinha said, "the Government has a clear-cut policy that one cannot buy peace but it has to be established. We are following that."

He said at one point in time "bargaining" was done to buy peace in Jammu and Kashmir. "That era has passed away. Now it is time to establish durable and long-lasting peace."

Terrorism is the state policy of our neigbouring country

Attacking Pakistan for exporting bloodshed and destruction in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said that terrorism is a state policy of our neigbouring country.

"The people of J&K always wanted peace, but Pakistan exported terrorism and its sympathizers tried to destroy this paradise on earth. The situation has changed. The paradise on earth is now achieving new heights of development and there is greater ease of living in the lives of citizens" he further added.

Sharing my speech a the docu-drama 'Ehad-e-Kashmir' release function.https://t.co/VQVBnfVYMy pic.twitter.com/8G4fM3Hyrx — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 12, 2022

"Today, the world has started to understand that there is no good terrorism or bad terrorism. Terrorism in any form is the biggest atrocity against humanity", he said.

"The separatists working on the behest of the enemies conspired against J&K, misguided our innocent youths, and used them as cannon fodder, while their own children went to Delhi, Mumbai, and abroad to get the education and lead a normal life," he added.